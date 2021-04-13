To say that the past two spring seasons have been topsy-turvy, would be an understatement. That’s why we’re overjoyed when we experience anything that even resembles a little of the old normal we remember.
Springtime usually means school plays and musicals, and that tradition is returning to Redbank Valley High School as students prepare to stage a virtual production of “Once Upon A Wolf.”
It may not quite be the same as a night out at the Redbank auditorium, but the online production is welcome nonetheless.
The farcical spoof of well-known fairytales will be available to watch online from April 18 through May 2. Tickets can be purchased at www.our.show/rvhsdramdept for $8 for a single, and $20 for groups. A link can also be found on the RVHS Drama Department Facebook page.
The cast and crew have been working hard to bring this show to life, so let’s show our support for our local students and arts in the area by logging on to watch the final product.
And looking ahead, Union High School students are now rehearsing for their performance of the musical, “Children of Eden,” which will debut in May. Details will be coming soon.
* * *
Congratulations to all the award winners from this past weekend’s Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce annual dinner. Each of the four award winners is very deserving of accolades for all they have done, and continue to do, for our community and larger region.
You can read all about them in today’s paper.
And kudos to the chamber for hosting a great event, despite all the challenges. Although there has been a lot of change in the chamber’s leadership in the past year, this is still an organization that is vital, not only for the success of our area, but for the many popular events that it plans and promotes each year.
We’re definitely looking forward to a summer of Chamber events, including Community Yard Sales on June 4-5, Customer Appreciation Day on June 25, the new Freedom Fest on July 3 and the 25th anniversary of the chamber’s signature event, the Peanut Butter Festival, Sept. 17-19.
* * *
The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau announced this week that the newest version of its wildly popular Wine, Beer and Shine Tasting Trail Guide is now available.
Seventeen wineries, four breweries and six distilleries are featured. Each has a listing with their location, contact information, and description of what they offer, along with their location noted on the large folding map.
The new guides and locations map are available for download online at VisitPAGO.com/free-information, or at PAGO branded information racks and at PAGO members’ locations.
Visitors can also request a copy via mail by calling (814) 849-5197 or emailing info@visitpago.com.
* * *
If you’re looking to get out this weekend, the Coolspring Power Museum in Jefferson County will be open this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More than 500 historically significant internal combustion engines, depicting 150 years of development and its effect on 21st century industrial America, are on display. Guided tours are available.
Daily admission is $10, with a three-day pass for $25. Children under 12 are admitted at no cost.
* * *
The Leader-Vindicator has some big projects in the works for the coming months, and you won’t want to miss out.
Later this month, we will publish our annual Trail Guide, with stories, information, maps and more relating to a number of trails in our region, including the Redbank Valley Trail, Armstrong Trail, Rail 66 Trail, Allegheny River Trail, Mahoning Shadown Trail and the Ghost Town and Hoodlebug trails.
And we recently kicked off sales for our big Graduation 2021 project, that includes both yard signs for local graduates, and a special section in The L-V that will feature photos from the Class of 2021 at Redbank Valley, Union, Clarion-Limestone, Karns City and Clarion Area high schools.
Details about how you can purchase a yard sign featuring your senior’s photo and name, can be found online at www.leader-vindicator.com (click on the red “Grad Signs” button), on our Facebook page, or by calling us at (814) 275-3131 ext. 224. Don’t delay, as the deadline for yard signs is Wednesday, April 28!