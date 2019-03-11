The curtain rises this week on our local high school musical season as Union High School presents Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka” Thursday through Saturday.
The musical production will begin at 7 p.m. each night, and tickets are just $5 at the door.
And coming soon, Redbank Valley High School will present Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” April 5-7. Mark your calendars now, and be sure to check back with The L-V in the next couple of weeks for a special poster dedicated to the show and its cast.
* * *
In this week’s L-V, you won’t want to miss the return of our popular Yesteryears look back at news from past issues of the newspaper.
But, this time it’s different, as a full page will be dedicated to Yesteryears in the second issue of each month.
Thank you to the advertisers who have helped make this page possible, and we invite any other local businesses to advertise on what will surely be one of our most popular pages. Just call Deb at (814) 275-3131 ext. 224.
We are also looking for vintage photos from the area — Redbank Valley, Rimersburg, Sligo, East Brady, Clarion and surrounding communities — to showcase on the Yesteryears pages in the coming months. You can bring the photos to our office where we will scan them and send them home with you, or email quality images to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net.
* * *
Congratulations from The L-V to Tracy Myers from the Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital who was named the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry’s Citizen of the Year at this past weekend’s annual chamber dinner. And congratulations to all the other award winners from the night.
The awards will continue this weekend as the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce holds its annual awards dinner on Saturday. Be sure to pick up a copy of next week’s Leader-Vindicator for a full report on Redbank’s award winners.
* * *
A couple of big events are coming up in the next week, starting off with St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday, March 17.
Whether you are truly Irish or just an honorary Irishman for the holiday, we wish you a happy and safe St. Patrick’s Day.
And then there’s the big day on Wednesday, March 20 as we usher in the official start of the spring season.
It’s too early to say if the start of spring will actually translate into real spring weather, but our fingers are crossed even though the National Weather Service predicts we could see snow showers at the start of next week.
* * *
As the weather starts to improve (we hope) and you feel the urge to get out of the house, remember that we are always accepting photos for our annual “Take The L-V With You” travel photograph promotion.
Whether it’s a day trip, a weekend getaway or a full blown family vacation, all you need to do is remember to take a copy of The Leader-Vindicator with you, stop at a memorable site along your journey and snap a photo of your travel party with the newspaper.
Then you can send the photo and information to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, drop it off at our office, or mail it in to us at: The Leader-Vindicator, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
We will collect photos throughout spring and summer, and publish them all together at the end of September.
