The summer events season is heating up in our local area as East Brady’s Riverfest is held Friday and Saturday, and the 80th anniversary edition of the Clarion County Fair gets underway on Sunday.
Full details of both of these events can be found inside today’s newspaper. Thank you to the local businesses and other sponsors who once again made out Riverfest page and our Clarion County Fair special section possible this year.
Keep checking The Leader-Vindicator's Facebook page for photos and updates from both events
There are so many reasons to visit the Clarion County Fair — from all the shows, the displays, the food, and just meeting up with old friends.
There are so many reasons to visit the Clarion County Fair
Redbank Chevrolet will be giving away a brand new propane grill at the fair. Family four-packs of tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium will be given away every day at the fair.
Also, Rimersburg area author David Drayer will be at our booth on Wednesday, July 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. with copies of his new book, “Wayward Son: Travels and Reflections.” David will be on hand to sign books, chat and just hang out with us on Demolition Derby night at the fair.
See you at the fair!
A Down by the River special section will appear in August.
Photos of families and friends boating, swimming and enjoying local waterways are being collected.
Photos should be sent by noon Friday, July 20.
It’s still not too late to save money on your admission tickets to the Clarion County Fair.
While the fair’s $8 pay-one-price admission (which includes admission to the grounds, parking, all shows, carnival rides and more) is one of the best deals around, you can save even more by buying advance tickets for $6.
The advance tickets are available at New Bethlehem Uni-Mart, A-Plus Mini Mart in New Bethlehem, Mayport Gas, Palmer’s Country Store in Limestone, Tom’s Riverside in New Bethlehem, Rimersburg and Knox, Comet Food Warehouse in Clarion and Knox Country Farm Supply.
Country music star Sammy Kershaw will continue the Arts on the Allegheny concert series in Kittanning’s Riverfront Park this Saturday, July 21.
Kershaw, who’s song “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country charts, and who has had a number of other Top 10 hits, will perform the free concert starting at 8:30 p.m.
The Hobbs Sisters will open for Kershaw, taking the stage at 7 p.m.
A number of food and other vendors will be on site starting at 5 p.m.
The Arts on the Allegheny concert series will continue on Aug. 25 with Donnie Iris and the Cruisers.
To beat the heat this summer, don’t forget that the Union Pool Park in Sligo is open daily, weather permitting, from 1 to 7 p.m.
Admission is just $5 per person, and just $2 after 5 p.m. Admission is half price on Mondays.
The park is also a great place for family events, church picnics, graduation parties, reunions and much more. For pavilion rental information, or to book a private pool party, call the park at (814) 745-2424.
An annual "Take The L-V With You" summer vacation photo page will be published at the end of summer.
Photos from summer trips may be submitted.
We can’t wait to see where you take The L-V this year!
