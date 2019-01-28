After the last several days of arctic cold that has frozen all of us to the core, we can’t wait to hear what Punxsutawney Phil has to say about our forecast future this weekend.
Saturday, Feb. 2, is Groundhog Day, when the eyes of the world turn to nearby Punxsutawney to answer that gnawing question: Is winter about over yet, or what!?!
Phil will give his prognostication early Saturday morning, but the festivities in Punxsy get going on Friday, and continue through Sunday.
Some items of the schedule of note: Our local friend, Jimmy Swogger and Friends, will perform at 1 and 3 p.m. on Friday in the Celebration Tent in Barclay Square. A free corn hole tournament will be held at 5 p.m. Friday in the square, and the movie “Groundhog Day” will be shown at 5, 7 and 11 p.m. in the Community Center, with free admission.
After Phil’s prediction on Saturday morning, events for the day include a craft show, chainsaw carving, a walking tour, bingo, Groundhog Day weddings, a top hat decorating contest, musical performances and much more.
The festival concludes on Sunday with chainsaw carving, an appearance by Phil at the Weather Discovery Center from 10 to 11 a.m., a walking tour and more.
Visit www.groundhog.org for the full schedule and much more.
* * *
If you’re not headed to Punxsutawney this weekend, make the trek instead to the Kittanning Township Fire Hall along Route 422 for a party to benefit the Orphans of the Storm animal shelter in Armstrong County.
Organized by Sheriff Bill Rupert and Coroner Brian Myers, the event will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $20, but are selling fast and may not be available at the door.
The evening will feature Pittsburgh’s premier 1980s rock band, Glitz, whose members includes East Brady High School graduate Rob Knox.
The event is BYOB, and snacks and mixers will be provided. Contact Myers or Rupert via Facebook Messenger for tickets or details.
* * *
New Bethlehem Borough will hold a meet-and-greet with new police chief Robert Malnofsky this Saturday, Feb. 2, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Redbank Valley Community Center.
Residents and business owners are invited to come out to meet the new chief of the New Bethlehem Police Department.
Also, Redbank Valley Superintendent Dr. John Mastillo will be on hand at the community center for “Coffee & Conversation” on Tuesday, Feb. 19, from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
These are great opportunities to meet local officials, welcome them to our community and discuss your ideas and concerns.
* * *
Each week, The Leader-Vindicator names a “Subscriber of the Week” to recognize one of the many loyal subscribers who read The L-V each week.
And, each month, we award one lucky subscriber with the title of “Subscriber of the Month” which comes with one free month added to their subscription.
For January, the Subscriber of the Month is Faye Hepler of New Bethlehem. Congratulations!
Be sure to check out of Subscriber of the Week announcement on Page A-2 or A-3 each week.
* * *
This is it, your last chance to cast your ballot for The L-V’s 6th Annual Readers Choice Awards.
The ballots, which can be found inside today’s paper, must be turned in to our office by noon this Friday, Feb. 1.
So far, we have received a huge number of ballots, representing thousands of votes for our readers’ favorite businesses and more.
Turn in your ballot today, and be entered to win one of several gift cards to local businesses. And be sure to watch for our special Readers Choice Awards section in the Feb. 27-28 issue of The Leader-Vindicator.
* * *
This is also the last chance for anyone in our area who got married in 2018 to submit their wedding announcement for a chance to win a weekend getaway at the Brick House Bed & Breakfast.
Friday, Feb. 1 is the deadline to enter your wedding announcement in the contest. And everyone who enters also receives a free six-month subscription to The L-V (in-state only) as our wedding gift to you.
See the complete details on Page B-4, or check out our website at www.leader-vindiactor.com for our online wedding submission form.
