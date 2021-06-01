While portions of the big Memorial Day weekend were rainy and on the cool side, the sun returned just in time on Monday for the holiday itself, and the services held in the area on that day.
And after being unable to host the Memorial Day events a year ago due to the pandemic, it was a welcome sight to see big crowds gathered in both Rimersburg and Sligo on Monday once again.
A tip of the cap goes out to everyone who took time over the weekend to attend one of the area’s Memorial Day programs, including the one on Saturday in New Bethlehem. Despite being forced indoors due to the weather, a nice crowd was on hand for that event as well.
* * *
We hate to rain on your start of the summer season, but according to the National Weather Service, it looks like there’s a good chance Mother Nature will give us a good soaking Wednesday through Friday of this week. But the weekend is looking very nice, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s.
Let’s hope it dries up enough for the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Community Yard Sales in the New Bethlehem area on Friday and Saturday, June 4-5.
Maps of all the sales signed up for the event will be available at area businesses, so be sure not to miss out on all the great bargains to be found throughout the area!
* * *
Friday, June 4, also kicks off the Downtown Clarion Summer Concert Series.
The Trixx Band will perform at the corner of Sixth and Main from 6 to 9 p.m.
The free family-friendly event, hosted by C-93, will also feature local art vendors, and the grand opening of the Back Alley Brew Yard, located behind Clarion River Brewing.
* * *
The Sawmill Center for the Arts at Cook Forest will host its Herb and Fiber Festival on Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The 37th annual festival welcomes summer with beautiful ideas to start gardens and get closer to nature. This free, outdoor festival features hanging baskets, bedding flats, perennials, annuals, herbs and creations from amazing garden artists.
* * *
And on Sunday, don’t miss out on the Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department’s 4th annual Kayak and Canoe Poker Run.
The event will start at the Red Bank Creek launch in Summerville and continue to the launch in Hawthorn, and take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Registration and parking will take place at the Hawthorn boat launch, and shuttle service will be provided to the starting point.
Prizes include $500 for the best poker hand, and $100 for the worst.
Registration is $20 for adults and $5 for those under 18. A picnic lunch is included.
For more information and to register, visit www.hawthorn560.com.
* * *
Each week, The Leader-Vindicator recognizes one of its many subscribers with our Subscriber of the Week title, which can be found on Page A-2.
From those weekly winners, we select one Subscriber of the Month, who receives a free month of the newspaper added to their subscription.
For May, our Subscriber of the Month is Sandra Constable of Bellefonte. Congratulations!
To subscribe to The Leader-Vindicator, give us a call at (814) 275-3131 ext. 221.