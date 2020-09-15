As summer comes to an end and the autumn season greets us to start the new week, it’s hard to fully get into the change of seasons as many of our normal traditions and events have been curtailed this year.
With no Peanut Butter Festival taking place this weekend in New Bethlehem, and many of the Autumn Leaf Festival’s main events also being canceled, we will need to look more to Mother Nature as we go from summer into fall.
But not all is lost, and we got a nice taste of one tradition last week as the high school football season got underway. Sure, the crowds at the games are limited this year, but with modern technology, football fans can still watch their favorite teams play online. Or, like some fans in the Newbie area did last week, they can find off-site areas to sit and watch the game on the local field.
The New Betlehem Fire Co. will also help bring some normalcy to the season-change as they host a craft show, 5K and Mountain Bike race this Saturday. Food vendors will also be on hand and, as of right now, the longterm forecast for Saturday looks beautiful. So be sure to get out and support your local fire department.
* * *
Join the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry and the 67th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival, for the Clarion County Community Bank “Foodstock,” by giving a cash donation that will benefit local food banks.
By proclamation of the Clarion County Commissioners, September is officially “FoodStock” Month in Clarion County!
Donation containers will also be available at the following businesses throughout the month of September: Applewood Chiropractic, Burford & Henry Real Estate Services, Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, Clarion County Community Bank (all locations), Clarion County Housing Authority, Clarion Forest VNA, Clarion Free Library, Clarion University Store, Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Colony Homes, Farmers National Bank, Foxburg Free Library, Foxburg Pizza & Country Store, Gates & Burns Realty Inc., Palmer’s Country Store, Phoenix Rehabilitation and Health Services Inc., Ramada by Wyndham, S&T Bank, Siegle Insurance, Strattanville Borough, Tom’s Riverside in New Bethlehem, WRC Highland Oaks at Water Run, and Zacherl Motor Truck Sales.
Donations can also be dropped off at our official “FoodStock” headquarters location, Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM.
For more information on the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock” and other ways to donate, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at (814) 226-9161 or tracy@clarionpa.com.
* * *
In addition to the events going on in New Bethlehem this weekend, there are also a number of other fun activities planned across the region.
To the north, the annual Fall Brawl will be held at the Wolf’s Corners Fairgrounds, near Tionesta, on Friday and Saturday.
A demolition derby highlights Friday night’s attractions, while the truck and tractor pull will be held Saturday.
For more details, see the advertisement in today’s paper.
Also this weekend, the Coolspring Power Museum in Jefferson County will be open Saturday and Sunday, featuring displays and guided tours of the museum’s 500-plus internal combustion engines.
And on Sunday, Sept. 20, the 2nd Annual Family Bicycle Poker Run will be held on the Redbank Valley Trail from Brookville to Summerville. Registration will take place from noon to 2 p.m. at the Brookville Depot Street Spur, and the cost to register is $15 for adults and free for children.
Shuttle service will be provided, and a free picnic will be held at the finish. Prizes will be awarded for best and worst hands. Proceeds benefit the Jefferson County History Center.
* * *
Football season is here, joining baseball, basketball and hockey, along with other sports, all at the same time.
For our latest L-V Photo Contest, we want to see you and your family decked out in your team gear. Whether it’s the colors and logos for your favorite high school or college team, or you are a fanatic for a professional sports team, we want to see the photo evidence. Visit The Leader-Vindicator on Facebook and share a photo of you and your family in all your team apparel.
All entries must include the names of everyone pictured, where you are from, and your favorite team or teams.
Photos and information may also be emailed to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net.
The deadline to enter the contest is 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28. We will publish the photos in the Sept. 30-Oct. 1 issue.
One lucky winner will be randomly selected to win a four pack of tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.