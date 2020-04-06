Talk about timing. For the faithful, the fact that this recent change in our lifestyles coincides with the Lenten season is far from a coincidence.
As Lent is supposed to be a season of reflection and repentance, this shutdown we’ve experienced perhaps couldn’t have come at a better time. We usually make some small sacrifices during Lent such as giving up sweets or fried foods, but this year we’ve all been asked to give up a lot more than the little things.
And we will be asked to continue giving up many things from our regular lives as this pandemic continues, but at the same time we can still celebrate the joyous event of Easter this weekend. Even if it’s just with immediate household family members, or at an online or drive-in church, Sunday is a day of celebration.
From all of us at The Leader-Vindicator, we wish you all a very blessed and joy-filled Easter.
* * *
If you’re a regular reader of The L-V, you’ve seen over the past several weeks that we have worked hard to bring you many stories about all the good things still going strong in our area during this time of worldwide crisis.
Neighbors helping neighbors, people getting creative to find fun things to do during this quarantine, businesses finding new ways to provide life-sustaining services, and folks creating items needed by our medical professionals and first responders. This has been a tough time, but a lot of good has come out of it.
Please continue to help us share this positive news with our readers. We are accepting any news tips and ideas, whether they are related to the coronavirus pandemic or not. We have thousands of readers who are looking at our newspaper each week, and you can help us keep their spirits high and provide vital news from our communities.
If you have a story idea, email us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net or call us at (814) 275-3131 ext. 225. We can’t wait to hear your ideas!
* * *
Last week we asked for readers to post photos to The Leader-Vindicator’s Facebook page to show us all the wonderful and fun things you and your children have been doing to keep busy during this shutdown — and boy did you come through!
We had right around 100 submissions of photos, along with a handful of videos. We’ve selected some of our favorites which can be found in the second section of today’s paper. And we chose one submission as our winner of a Family Four-Pack of tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.
This week, we are asking readers to hit the local trails and send in photos of the beautiful scenery along the trails, as well as people enjoying themselves hiking and biking our trails. One lucky winner will be selected to appear on the cover of our upcoming 2020 Trail Guide, as well as receive tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo.
Be sure to check out our Facebook page for this contest, as well as a new photo contest that will appear this Friday!
* * *
Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania (GSWPA) has launched a new Girl Scout Cookie donation initiative to provide recognition to front-line workers who must continue to work to maintain the safety and health of others during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
The initiative, Hometown Heroes, helps send Girl Scout Cookies to medical professionals, first responders, nursing home staff, the Army National Guard, and anyone that has continued to support citizens during this difficult time.
GSWPA’s annual Girl Scout Cookie Program was cut short by two weeks as a result of the recent events and cautionary measures put into place. With GSWPA fully stocked with iconic cookies, Hometown Heroes also supports Girl Scout troops who had to cancel booth sales amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Donations will be used to limit the impact on girl programs and Girl Scout troops by offsetting the costs of excess cookie inventory.
To send a sweet thank you to your Hometown Heroes, visit gswpa.org/heroes.
GSWPA is committed to ensuring that all Girl Scouts, parents and volunteers are supported during this difficult time. Beyond adjustments to the cookie program, GSWPA is providing virtual learning experiences guided by staff, including lessons on knot tying, STEM, knife safety and completing badge requirements. The live virtual events are available to all girls on Facebook, and each video is also archived on the GSWPA YouTube channel.