Alright, it’s official. Summer is over, and Autumn is here.
With that said, the National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures for our area in the mid- to upper-70s through Sunday, so we’re more than happy to see that on the radar.
With the change of seasons comes the anticipation of the changing of the leaves, and the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is ready to help us out.
Starting Sept. 24, weekly fall foliage reports can be found online on the DCNR website at www.dcnr.pa.gov/Conservation/ForestsAndTrees/FallFoliageReports/Pages/default.aspx and will be updated every Thursday. Visitors can get suggestions about the best spots to view fall foliage on the Penn’s Woods Fall Foliage story map at maps.dcnr.pa.gov/storymaps/fallfoliage/ and on the Pennsylvania Tourism Office website at www.visitpa.com.
“Throughout the state, our foresters and park personnel look forward to recommending both the best times and locations to glimpse our autumn woodlands in all their splendor,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “With 121 state parks and more than 2.2 million acres of state forestland, Pennsylvanians truly are blessed with an abundance of prime fall-foliage viewing areas.”
While the leaves are the star of the show, Pennsylvania is abounding with great festivals, pick-your-own farms, and unrivaled haunted attractions that make the state the obvious choice for autumn. Each year, Pennsylvania’s nearly 204 million travelers inject more than $43 billion into Pennsylvania’s economy, generate more than $4 billion in tax revenues, and are responsible for more than 500,000 jobs related to or benefitting from tourism.
“Even during these uncertain times of COVID-19, Pennsylvania’s happy travelers can safely enjoy the beauty of our commonwealth’s parks and woodlands,” said Carrie Fischer Lepore, deputy secretary of the Office of Marketing, Tourism and Film in the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). “No matter which corner of the state you’re visiting, our fall foliage offers a breathtaking look at the splendor of Penn’s Woods.”
* * *
Don’t forget about The Leader-Vindicator’s latest Photo Contest and your chance to win tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.
With professional sports all going on, and the return of high school sports, we want to see what teams you root for. Share a photo on our Facebook page of you and your family dressed in your team gear — whether it’s for your favorite high school football team, your college alma mater or the pro team you cheer for.
Be sure to include the names of everyone posted in the photos, where they are from, and what team(s) are their favorite. Photos and information may also be emailed to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net.
Don’t delay, the deadline to submit your photo is Monday, Sept. 28.
* * *
If you’re looking for a road trip this weekend, Marienville will host its annual Oktoberfest Friday through Sunday, Sept. 25-27.
Friday’s schedule includes crafters and vendors from 6 to 9 p.m., and a street dance from 7 to 10 p.m.
On Saturday, crafters and vendors will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with a chicken barbecue at noon, performance by Dick & Joannie from 1 to 3 p.m., children’s bike races at 1 p.m., tractor races at 2 p.m., a parade at 4 p.m. and music by Trixx from 6 to 9 p.m.
Crafters will be open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the day’s schedule also includes a car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., music by Chaz from 1 to 4 p.m. and the pet parade at 2 p.m.
* * *
The United Way of Clarion County will host its 36th annual 5K and 10K Race on Saturday, Sept. 26, with virtual and in-person options this year.
To register, visit getmeregistered.com, or call (814) 226-8760 for more information.