Those of us who work at The Leader-Vindicator are more than a great team of friends, we are our own family. And last week, with bittersweet emotions, we said goodbye to one of our family members as our office manager, Mary Lou Craig, officially retired.
Mary Lou was with The L-V for nearly 20 years and was an integral part of our team. While we will miss seeing her everyday, we are happy that she can enjoy her retirement with her family. And we know she will be in to visit from time to time.
While we are saddened at one door closing, another door is opening as we welcome Adele Smith to our team and family. Adele worked with Mary Lou the last several weeks to learn the many duties of the position, and we hope you’ll welcome her if you need to call or stop in to place a classified ad, make a subscription change, or to drop off a social news announcement.
Congratulations on your retirement, Mary Lou; and welcome, Adele, to our team.
* * *
We celebrated Mary Lou’s retirement this past Friday as The L-V was set up at the Farmers and Crafters Day at the Clarion Autumn Leaf Festival.
While there, we endured the chilly weather by talking with a number of old and new friends who stopped to say hello.
We also awarded tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo to a number of people who won our Facebook challenges during the day. The winners included: Ashlyn and Ryder Walker, Sami Goodman, Robin Gauger and Katie Texter.
Congratulations to all!
* * *
You, too, could win tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo — all you need to do is send us a photo of your child or your pet dressed in their Halloween costume.
Check out our promo inside today’s paper for our upcoming Kids, Critters and Costumes photo contest, and share your costume photos with us.
Be sure to include the names of all those pictured (including your pets) and where there are from, along with your name, address and phone number. Send your photos to: news@tlv.comcastbiz.net by Oct. 23.
* * *
The Redbank Valley Historical Society will present its first annual quilt show on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11-12, at the New Bethlehem Town Center on Arch Street.
The show will be held in the Gallery of the Town Center, a venue located on the second floor of the extensively renovated building that dates back to 1915 and has undergone major alterations for its multiple new uses. The Gallery is accessible by stairs or an elevator.
The hours for the quilt show will be from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Oct. 11, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the following day.
The theme for the show is Voices in Fabric, which reflects the theme of the Historical Society’s published books, collectively named Voices from the Valley and covering topics ranging from the Civil War, the building of railroads in the Redbank Valley, and other subjects dealing with the community identified by the local school district.
Society proceeds from sales of its items and a $5 suggested admission for show visitors will benefit the Historical Society’s hopes to establish and open a center for historical records and genealogy research.
* * *
Our annual Halloween Happenings list of holiday events has returned this week to The L-V.
Featuring Trick-or-Treat times, local Halloween parades and events, the list will be updated weekly as new activities are announced.
If you’d like to include your public Halloween event on our list at no cost, email the details to news@tlv.comcastbiz.net.
* * *
Don’t forget that Monday, Oct. 14, is Columbus Day, meaning that post offices, banks and many governmental offices will be closed.
Also, The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that all driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday, Oct. 12, through Monday, Oct. 14, in observance of the Columbus Day holiday.