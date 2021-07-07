There sure were a lot of folks in New Bethlehem Saturday enjoying time in Gumtown Park for the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce’s first-ever Freedom Fest, which culminated with the annual Independence Day fireworks display over Red Bank Creek.
Kudos to the chamber, its members, and all the donors and volunteers who made the Freedom Fest and fireworks a success.
We also want to offer a round of applause for the organizers and volunteers who planned and put on the Old Fashioned Community Fourth of July Celebration in Rimersburg and the “I Love Clarion” festivities this past weekend.
Thank you all for providing these great patriotic events for our area!
* * *
The Sawmill Center for the Arts at Cook Forest will host its annual Woodcarvers Festival this Saturday and Sunday, July 10-11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
The event will feature hand-carved creations on display, carving competitions, demonstrations and vendors.
Also this weekend, the Jefferson County Long-Rifles group will host its annual Summer Rendezvous on Saturday and Sunday at 1000 Harriger Hollow Road, (Ramseytown) Brookville. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday.
For more information on the Summer Rendezvous, visit the Jefferson County Longrifles on Facebook.
* * *
If you’re looking for more festival fun, the Reynoldsville Red White & Blueberry Festival will also be held this weekend in the downtown area from Third to Fifth streets.
The festival kicks off on Friday, July 9 at 6:30 p.m. with Fireman’s Bingo at the Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Company on Jackson Street.
At 8:30 p.m., viewers will be treated to a free outdoor movie in the back parking lot of the Snyder-d’Argy Funeral Home.
On Saturday, July 10, there will be a blueberry pancake breakfast at the Masonic Lodge on Fourth Street from 8 to 11 a.m., prepared by lodge volunteers and Boy Scout Troop 72. The cost of the meal will be $5 for adults and $2 for children six and under.
If all goes as planned, the Reynoldsville Community Association Farmer’s Market will be held Saturday morning in the lot across from One Stop. Vendors of all types will be located from Third to Fifth streets and in downtown businesses.
Both area blueberry farms in the area, the Maxim Blueberry Farm and Blueberry Hill Farm, will also be open for pickers.
A stage will be set up on Fifth Street across from the Historical Society building. The musical line-up on Saturday will include local artist Ricky Frantz from 4 to 5:15 p.m.; followed by Harmony Hot Hause from 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Headlining the evening, Ellen Starski, a Reynoldsville native who performed at the 2019 festival, will take the stage from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
The evening will be capped by a fireworks display sponsored by O’Bryon Eye Associates beginning at 9:45 p.m.
Sunday, July 11 will feature church in the borough park pavilion — at Fourth Street and Deitz Alley — at 10:30 a.m., sponsored by the Reynoldsville Ministerium.
The day will also include free ice cream sundaes sponsored by the Jefferson County Dairy Council and Sarah’s Soft Serve and a free swim at Reynoldsville Pool.
The American Cancer Society Duck Derby will start at 2 p.m. on Sunday on Sandy Lick Creek behind the park.
For more information on the festival and a complete schedule of events, visit www.goreynoldsville.com.
* * *
If you’re headed to any of these events this weekend, or still taking your summer vacation, be sure to remember to “Take The L-V With You!”
Each year, we ask readers to take a copy of our newspaper with them on their travels, and to submit a photo of them with the paper at a memorable stop along the journey. Send your photos to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, or mail them to: The Leader-Vindicator, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
We will collect all the photos throughout the summer, and publish them at the end of the season.