As the Halloween costumes for your children and pets begin to take shape this year, be sure to snap a photo and send it in to The L-V for our first-ever Kids, Critters and Costumes photo contest.
We’re giving away three Family Four-Packs of tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium for the best photos we receive.
Just be sure to include the names of everyone pictured (pets included) and an address and phone number where we can reach you if you are a winner, and send your photos to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net. You can also drop off a photo at our office, or mail one in to The Leader-Vindicator, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
Remember, the deadline to submit your child or pet’s Halloween costume photo is next Wednesday, Oct. 23 — so don’t delay!
We will publish all the photos in our Oct. 30-31 issue.
* * *
If you’re looking for family-friendly Halloween fun, the Clarion County Historical Society has turned its Sutton-Ditz Museum in Clarion into The Haunted Museum this year.
For just $3 for adults and $2 for children, you can tour the creepy museum on Oct. 18-19, 25-26 and 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. nightly.
If you’re looking for something scarier, the Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Dept. is once again offering plenty of scares at its Haunted Barn near Brookville.
The cost is $5 per person, and the barn is open every Friday and Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. through Nov. 2.
The barn is located at 1801 Old State Road, Brookville.
* * *
Have you been looking for a way to get involved with Cook Forest State Park?
Consider joining in for the Woodsy Owl Workday to help maintain the park through various work projects. Woodsy Owl and Smokey Bear will be here to help on Saturday, Oct. 19, starting at 8 a.m.
Work projects may include invasive species removal, trail maintenance, litter pickup, painting, wood stacking, etc. If you are planning to take part, please contact the Park Office at (814) 744-8407 so that a volunteer project can be lined up for you.
* * *
Also this Saturday is the Bike-Toberfest on the Redbank Valley Trail. The ride begins at the Lawsonham Trail Head and journeys along the trail to Zack’s in New Bethlehem.
The 18-mile relaxing ride will feature two German food stops along the way, as well as food, music and beer from three local craft breweries at the finish line.
Only 200 tickets are being sold, and pre-registration is required by visiting BloseBrothers.com.
* * *
The annual Pumpkin Fest will return to the Tionesta Village Mart this Saturday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The events will include games, food and music to get everyone into the festive side of the Halloween season.
There will be prizes for the pumpkin painting contest to begin at noon, Costume Contest judging at 1 p.m., the biggest pumpkin judging at 2 p.m., apples and hot cider, and other fun activities during the day.