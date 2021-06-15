This Sunday, June 20, is a big day for a number of reasons. Not only is it the Summer Solstice, the official start of the season, but it’s also the day in which we honor all of the Dad’s who have made impacts on our lives.
Father’s Day is once again upon us, and after last year’s pandemic-impacted holiday during which you may not have been able to spend time face-to-face with Dad, this year is the time to make up for it all.
Thank you to all the fathers in our communities who have done so much for their families, making our area an even better place to live for us all.
And be sure to check out our special Father’s Day photo pages inside today’s issue, featuring images submitted by our readers of their dads. The photos will also appear in a video slide show later this week on our website, www.leader-vindicator.com.
* * *
The official start of summer brings with it summer vacations!
And once again this year we want you to “Take The L-V With You” on your travels.
With the pandemic keeping people closer to home last summer, the number of photos we received from our readers was way down in 2020. Let’s blow the dust off our suitcases this year and share the fun of summer trips by submitting more photos than ever this year.
The pictures don’t have to be from a big traditional family vacation to exotic destinations. Day trips to events and sites in our area can be included, along with weekend getaways a little farther afield. All you need to do is remember to take along a copy of The Leader-Vindicator. Bring out the newspaper at a memorable stop along your trip, and pose yourself and travel companions with the newspaper for the photo.
Send your photos to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, along with the names of everyone pictured, where the photo was taken and any details from your trip.
We will publish all the photos together at the end of summer.
* * *
The summertime fun this week begins in Brookville as the annual Laurel Festival continues through Sunday, with a full slate of daily events.
Today, Wednesday, the festival features the Brookville Historical Main Street Walking Tour at 1 p.m., starting in front of the courthouse. The evening brings the Relay for Life from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Town Square.
On Thursday, the festivities include the dedication of a new Korean and Vietnam war memorial at noon on the courthouse lawn, the federation of the South White Street Bridge in honor of Capt. Raymond “Bud” Hetrick at 3 p.m., a scavenger hunt at 6 p.m. in the Town Square and the military banner dedication at 6 p.m., also at the Town Square.
Friday’s events include sidewalk sales, a Quilt and More show at the fire hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., a performance by the band Wildcard from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Town Square, and a free movie on Main Street at 9:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the Grand Parade steps off at 2 p.m. along Main Street, followed by musician Samantha Sears at 3 p.m. The band 13 Stories will perform from 6 to 9 p.m., followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.
The festival wraps up on Sunday with a performance by the band The Avenue from noon to 4 p.m. and the Gary L. Pearce Memorial Autorama from noon to 4 p.m. along Main Street.
Much more will be going on throughout the week. For full details, visit the Brookville Laurel Festival on Facebook.
* * *
This Saturday also marks the return of the Sligo Volunteer Fire Department’s Shamrock Run, a 20-plus mile ATV/UTV ride.
Preregistration is available Friday night from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sligo ball field along Madison Street. Parking and registration on the day of the ride opens at 7:30 a.m. at 2003 Madison Street Extension in Sligo.
The trail opens to dirt bikes at 8:30 a.m., with all other vehicles getting the green light at 9 a.m.
The cost to register is $20 per person, and there will be chances to win money at every checkpoint.
For all the details, visit Sligo Fire Rescue on Facebook.
* * *
And don’t forget that the new Greenberg Cadillac Museum will be open at 67 South White Street in Brookvile this weekend, featuring more than 70 vintage Cadillacs from 1905 and through the decades.
The museum will be open from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday as part of the Laurel Festival.
The grand opening is in partnership with the Jefferson County Historical Society.