How quickly things can change.
In a matter of a few days, the world as we know it has been turned on its head, at least temporarily, as we come together as a community — by staying apart — to help reduce the risk of cornoavirus in our area.
Please heed the precautions coming from President Trump, Gov. Wolf, our local counties and even our own towns. This is a serious situation, but one we can muddle through without panicking and hoarding items that our neighbors could use.
All things pass, and this challenge will, too. Throughout today’s newspaper you will find news from various officials about how to get through this situation, as well as a list of cancelations and other news related to the fight against coronavirus.
As we move forward, we would like to hear from anyone who has been especially challenged by this worldwide crisis. Have you had to scrap vacation plans, or had to change wedding or event plans? Are you out of work due to the closures, or is your business doing new things to make it through these tough times? Are you going to miss out on college graduation, or a special high school event you’ve been preparing for months?
Email us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net or call (814) 275-3131 ext. 225 if you’d like to share your story of how you’ve been impacted by the coronavirus.
* * *
As an essential service in our community, The Leader-Vindicator office will be open through this time. We are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but encourage anyone needing to do business with us to first do so via phone or email.
Payments and other items may also be mailed in to us at: Leader-Vindicator, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
* * *
As you’ve no doubt guessed, most everything is closed right now, and most events have been called off.
The Clarion County United Way’s annual Bluegrass Jamboree, scheduled for this weekend in Clarion, has been postponed.
All local libraries are closed through the end of the month, and the Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging (ACAAA) senior centers will be closed March 17-31, according to an announcement made Monday. At this time, all congregate meals are canceled until further notice; however, home-delivered meals will continue service as usual.
* * *
All Driver License Centers and Photo License Centers in Pennsylvania will be closed for two weeks effective close of business on Monday, March 16.
Additionally, expiration dates for driver licenses, identification cards, vehicle registrations, and safety and emission inspections will be extended:
• Driver licenses, photo ID cards and learner’s permits scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020 through March 31, 2020, the expiration date is now extended until April 30, 2020.
• Vehicle registrations, safety inspections and emissions inspections scheduled to expire from March 16 through March 31, 2020, the expiration date is now extended until April 30, 2020.
• Persons with Disabilities Parking Placards scheduled to expire from March 16 through March 31, 2020, the expiration date is now extended until April 30, 2020.
Also, all PennDOT District and County maintenance offices are closed. Additionally, construction projects have been suspended in all counties until further notice, however PennDOT crews are available to perform critical functions and emergency maintenance as needed.
All PennDOT rest areas and welcome centers statewide will be closed to the public effective 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
* * *
To continue with the closures, all facilities at state park and forests in Pennsylvania will be closed for 14 days effective March 17 to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The public will still be able to access trails, lakes, forests, roads and parking areas for passive and dispersed recreation, such as hiking.
Closed facilities include: Park and forest offices and visitor centers; restrooms; campgrounds, cabins and all forms of overnight accommodations; and public programs, events and trainings are canceled.
* * *
Finally, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced the indefinite closure of all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers, effective at 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.