This year may be the year of big changes to our regular lives, but folks in our area got creative last weekend to ensure that children and families had the chance for some holiday fun.
Leading up to Halloween, the Redbank Valley PTO’s Spooktacular event at Redbank Valley Municipal Park, and the Sligo Improvement Committee’s Halloween Festival at the community’s ballfields were both great activities for kids and adults alike. Photos from both can be found in today’s paper, and videos from the events will be posted on our website at www.leader-vindicator.com.
The Halloween celebration continues on Saturday, Oct. 31, as towns across our area hold trick-or-treating, and even the annual pumpkin chunkin’ event, normally held in New Bethlehem, will move to Redbank Valley Municipal Park to give attendees more room to space out.
And don’t forget about the Hawthorn Fire Department’s haunted house, which continues this Friday and Saturday evenings in the old shirt factory building.
For all the details, check out our Halloween Happenings listing inside today’s paper.
* * *
Another successful season for the Gumtown Market wraps up this Friday, as the weekly farm market in New Bethlehem’s Gumtown Park prepares to close for the year.
Be sure to stop down at the market this Friday from 12:30 to 5 p.m., especially if you still have Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers to use.
Although late in the season, the market is still well stocked with vegetables, apples, chestnuts, baked goods, canned goods, holiday aprons and much more.
Stock up now before the winter weather arrives.
* * *
Also don’t forget that daylight saving time ends this weekend, so that’s great news for everyone who would like a little more time to celebrate Halloween!
Remember to “Fall Back” and set your clocks back an hour when you eventually go to bed Saturday night.
* * *
Even though it seems like there is no way anyone could possibly forget that Tuesday, Nov. 3, is Election Day, we do offer this reminder that polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. across the state.
State officials are also encouraging voters who have received mail-in or absentee ballots to hand-deliver their voted ballot to their county election office or other officially designated site, including drop boxes.
“If you haven’t already, voters with mail ballots should immediately hand-deliver your ballot to your county-designated location,” said Gov. Wolf. “Don’t wait until election day. Hand-delivering your own ballot now will give you the peace of mind that your vote will be counted, and your voice will be heard in this historic election.”
More than 3 million Pennsylvanians have applied to vote by mail, made possible by a new law the governor signed last year creating the most sweeping election reforms in 80 years.
The deadline to drop off your completed mail ballots is 8 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. And remember, ballots must be sealed in the inner secrecy envelop which is then placed inside the pre-addressed outer return envelope which the voter must sign.
* * *
You won’t want to miss the next few issues of The Leader-Vindicator as we have some great project lined up for you.
Next week’s newspaper will include our annual Landmarks special section, featuring stories and photos about many landmark buildings and other sites in our region.
And our Nov. 11-12 issue will feature our Hometown Heroes section, honoring the hundreds of local men and women featured on the veterans’ banners in local towns such as the Redbank Valley, Rimersburg, Sligo, East Brady, Callensburg, Parker, Foxburg and Dayton.
Due to the Veterans Day legal holiday, that week’s newspaper will be published a day earlier, on Tuesday, Nov. 10.