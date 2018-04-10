As each week goes by and we still find ourselves waking up to fresh snow on the lawn, we’re not sure if the unusual weather is becoming more remarkable or possibly the new normal for our area.
Regardless, if this wintry weather is getting you down and you’re in desperate need of a spring fix, it appears you’re in luck.
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will warm into the 60s on Thursday, and keep rising into the 70s for Friday and Saturday. Some rain Saturday night into Sunday could cool things off, returning the mercury back to the 60s on Sunday and a high in the mid-40s on Monday.
Still, we’ll take whatever warmth we can get at this point.
* * *
A hearty congratulations and a standing ovation go out to the cast and crew of Redbank Valley High School’s recent production of the musical comedy, “The Addams Family.”
The show was a big hit with the large crowds that attended all three public performances over the weekend.
Folks were marveling about the high level of talent a small school such as Redbank can showcase, as well as the wonderful costumes and sets that helped bring the show to life.
If you haven’t been to a high school show in recent years, do yourself a favor and be sure to attend at least one performance next spring, whether it be at Redbank, Union, C-L or any other local school. You’ll be amazed at what these young performers can do.
* * *
The weather this weekend should be a marked improvement, just in time for the first day of trout fishing season.
Saturday marks the first day locally, with local anglers no doubt itching to finally wet a line. The Hawthorn Rod and Gun Club’s annual Trout Fishing Derby is also starting Saturday, with 75 fish tagged for prizes.
The club has stocked 1,850 rainbow trout between Mayport and Oak Ridge, and at Pine Run — so be sure to get your ticket and pin for the derby as soon as possible.
* * *
With the usual flowers and colors of the early spring season mostly absent in our area thanks to this extended winter weather, The L-V posted a photo on its Facebook page last week showcasing a colorful arrangement of daffodils and other blooms.
While it wasn’t a contest, local garden aficionado Lynne Tharan of South Bethlehem had no trouble identifying the flowers as some of those on display at Pittsburgh’s Phipps Conservatory.
Here’s hoping that the local flowers will have a chance to show off their colors in the coming weeks.
* * *
We have some good news and some bad news. First, the bad news is that Tax Day is quickly approaching.
The good news is that instead of the usual April 15 deadline to file your income taxes, the date has been extended to Tuesday, April 17.
Also, be aware that scammers are working overtime leading up to Tax Day, making fraudulent phone calls to demand tax payments and to threaten you with jail time. Just remember that before making any phone calls or visits to your home or business, the IRS will generally send out several notices by mail.
To report a phone scam, visit irs.gov or call 1-800-366-4484.
