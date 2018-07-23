The Clarion County Fair is in full swing, and The Leader-Vindicator has a special guest appearing at our booth this evening (Wednesday).
Stop by The L-V’s booth to meet local author David Drayer, who has written several novels and has just released his latest book, “Wayward Son: Travels and Reflections.” David will have copies of his book available for sale, that he’d be happy to autograph for you.
And while you’re at The Leader-Vindicator’s booth, sign up for a free chance to win a new Char-Broil propane grill, compliments of Redbank Chevrolet, as well as daily drawings for a Family 4-Pack of tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.
As of press time, we’ve drawn two winners for the zoo tickets — Tammy Himes of Emlenton and Leeann Livingston of Fairmount City. Congratulations!
And don’t miss our amazing subscription special just for Fair Week — for new subscribers, buy one year of The L-V at our low regular price of $42 and get six months free. Current subscribers can cash in as well with two months free for a one-year renewal. Call (814) 275-3131 ext. 221 to sign up today.
* * *
Our compliments to the dozens of volunteers who bring the Clarion County Fair to life every year.
This year’s 80th anniversary edition of the fair looks great, with the grounds packed with shows, rides, exhibits and more. For everything that is included in the $8 admission price, there’s no better deal around.
The Fair is also offering a limited edition stoneware crock to celebrate the 80th year. The crocks are just $35 and can be purchased at the fair office.
* * *
A campaign is also underway at this year’s Clarion County Fair to raise $15,000 to install new pig pens inside the newly renovated pig barn at the fairgrounds.
Fair board member Joel Kerle said sponsors will be recognized with their names on a banner in the barn for years to come.
He added that the fair is using pens on loan this year from the Venango County Fair, and is very appreciative of the loan.
Donations in any amount are being accepted. Stop by the Fair office for details, or call (814) 591-7235.
* * *
Monday night saw the finals of the Clarion Fair’s Got Talent competition. It was great to see so many talented folks from the area, who put on a fantastic show.
The winners in the children’s division (up to age 12) were: Mercy Smith, first place; Mason Montana, second place; and Victory Brunner, third place.
Winners in the youth division were: Austin Hefflefinger, first place; Alena Keller, second place; and Mollie Smith, third place.
And finally, the winners in the adult division were: Carl Smith, first place; Easyln and Amy Huey, second place; and Pearl Adams, third place.
Congratulations to everyone.
* * *
Conrad Warner, a candidate for the state House seat in the 63rd District, which includes Clarion County, and portions of Armstrong and Forest counties, will host Art in the Park this Sunday, July 29, at Clarion County Park in Paint Township.
The event will feature live music, tie-dying, face painting, hot dogs and an artist showcase. It will be held at the large pavilion near the playground from 1 to 4 p.m. The cost to attend is $10 per adult, and children 12 and under are free.
Part of the event will be an art competition where the winner will have their work showcased on T-shirts for the Unity for 63 campaign. Those interested in submitting artwork should use the theme “Unity for 63” in the colors red, white and blue. The fee to enter is $10.
Art in the Park will also provide an opportunity for all artists — musicians, food crafters, authors, painters, sculptors and more — to participate by showcasing their work. Artists can register to set-up tables to display and sell their work for $10.
Email info@conradwarner.com for details.
