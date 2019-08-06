If you’re one of those folks who look at summer as being over when Labor Day rolls around, or the new school year starts, then it appears that summer is in the home stretch at this point.
With only three weeks until Redbank, Union and other local schools head back into session, and less than a month until Labor Day, it’s time to take advantage of the last few big weeks of summer vacation.
As you’ll see in today’s paper, the Cookie Daze Car Cruise is one of the events you can enjoy this weekend. While we hope that the full festival can find enough volunteer support to make a return next summer, the car cruise is a major event that traditionally brings in hundreds of classic automobiles, lining Rimersburg’s Main Street and other areas.
In addition to the car cruise, the Dayton Fair gets underway this coming week, with a number of great shows as are detailed in a story in today’s paper.
There’s still plenty of things to do this summer — keep checking The L-V for details.
* * *
One event coming up is the annual Knox Horsethief Days festival, which will run Aug. 10-17.
The schedule this year includes a softball tournament this Saturday and Sunday, as well as tractor pulls on Saturday, an interdenominational church service on Sunday at 11 a.m., and antique tractor pulls later in the day.
Throughout the week, there will be bingo at the Clarion County Rod and Gun Club on Monday at 5 p.m.; a corn hold tournament and chili cook-off on Tuesday starting at 6 p.m., followed by music by Ashleigh Bennet at 7:30 p.m.; and a community picnic at the gun club on Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by tractor raced at 6 p.m.
On Thursday, Aug. 15, the festival will feature community yard sales throughout the day, a chicken and ribs barbecue at the gun club starting at 3 p.m., the Knox Lions Club Bike Race at 5 p.m. followed by the Power Wheels Derby, music by Tunes in a Bucket from 7:30 to 10 p.m., and the Bed Race and Obstacle Course Challenge at 8 p.m.
The festival continues Friday, Aug. 16 with a car show from 3 to 9 p.m., music by Lonesome Bob from 4 to 6 p.m., the Legion Riders Bike Night at 5 p.m., the Wine Festival at the Knox Fire Hall from 5 to 9 p.m., and music by Billy and the Neptunes from 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 17, will feature a wide range of events, including a tractor show, Jeep Invasion, musical performances, and the firemen’s parade at 5:30 p.m.
Check back next week for additional details, or visit www.knoxborough.com.
* * *
Despite the cool, rainy start, this summer has really heated up, and The Leader-Vindicator is looking for photos from our readers to show how their favorite pets stay cool in the Dog Days of Summer.
All you need to do is snap a photo of Rover chilling out in the pool, splashing in a stream, enjoying some ice cream or whatever he does to keep cool in the summer heat.
Send your photo, along with the dog’s name, and the the owner’s name, address and phone number, to news@tlv.comcastbiz.net. The deadline is Friday, Aug. 23, so don’t delay!
* * *
Don’t forget to Take The L-V With You on your summertime trips, and to submit your travel photos!
The L-V is once again asking readers to take along a copy of our newspaper on your summertime travels. All you need to do is take a photograph of you and your travel companions with the paper at a memorable stop along your journey, and submit your photo and trip information to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net. You can also drop off a photo at our office, send one to us via our Facebook page, or mail a picture to us at The Leader-Vindicator, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
The photos will be published in our Take The L-V With You pages at the end of summer, but you can submit your pictures at anytime during the summer.
And this year, from all those who submit photos, we will draw a lucky winner who will receive a Family Four Pack of tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo!
We can’t wait to see where you take The L-V this year!