Late spring and early summer may have been dreary with seemingly endless rain and clouds, but we’ve been blessed for some time now with quite a few beautiful sunny, summer days strung together.
What better way to enjoy that special late summer magic than by a trip to the Dayton Fair to enjoy an evening of carnival lights, shows, tasty treats and the overall atmosphere of a great country fair.
Fair Week continues through Saturday with a number of big events still on the schedule. Truck and tractor pulls will begin at 7 p.m. tonight (Wednesday) at the fair, while Thursday’s main attraction will be Off-Road Vehicle Drag Racing at 7 p.m. Thursday’s events also include the Junior Livestock Auction at 6:30 p.m., as well as harness racing at noon.
On Friday, the fair features the popular Demolition Derby at 7:30 p.m. Fair Week wraps up on Saturday with the Rafter Z Rodeo at 7 p.m., followed by a fireworks show to cap off the weeklong event.
For a full schedule and more, visit www.daytonfair.org.
* * *
Also continuing this week is the annual Knox Horsethief Days festival.
On Thursday, Aug. 15, the festival will feature community yard sales throughout the day, a chicken and ribs barbecue at the gun club starting at 3 p.m., the Knox Lions Club Bike Race at 5 p.m. followed by the Power Wheels Derby, music by Tunes in a Bucket from 7:30 to 10 p.m., and the Bed Race and Obstacle Course Challenge at 8 p.m.
The festival continues Friday, Aug. 16 with a car show from 3 to 9 p.m., music by Lonesome Bob from 4 to 6 p.m., the Legion Riders Bike Night at 5 p.m., the Wine Festival at the Knox Fire Hall from 5 to 9 p.m., and music by Billy and the Neptunes from 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 17, will feature a wide range of events, including a tractor show, Jeep Invasion, musical performances, and the firemen’s parade at 5:30 p.m.
Visit www.knoxborough.com for the full schedule of events.
* * *
Give Rover his moment in the sun!
The Leader-Vindicator is looking for photos from our readers to show how their favorite pets stay cool in the Dog Days of Summer.
All you need to do is snap a photo of Fido chilling out in the pool, splashing in a stream, enjoying some ice cream or whatever he does to keep cool in the summer heat.
Send your photo, along with the dog’s name, and the the owner’s name, address and phone number, to news@tlv.comcastbiz.net. The deadline is Friday, Aug. 23, so don’t delay!
* * *
Don’t forget to Take The L-V With You on your summertime trips, and to submit your travel photos!
The L-V is once again asking readers to take along a copy of our newspaper on your summertime travels. All you need to do is take a photograph of you and your travel companions with the paper at a memorable stop along your journey, and submit your photo and trip information to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net. You can also drop off a photo at our office, send one to us via our Facebook page, or mail a picture to us at The Leader-Vindicator, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
The photos will be published in our Take The L-V With You pages at the end of summer, but you can submit your pictures at anytime during the summer.
And this year, from all those who submit photos, we will draw a lucky winner who will receive a Family Four Pack of tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo!
We can’t wait to see where you take The L-V this year!