This year’s high school football season has been one of the best. We’ve seen our two favorite teams — the Redbank Valley Bulldogs and the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights — tie for the division title, with playoff berths for both.
And this weekend, we get even more bonus football as Redbank moves on to challenge top-seeded Coudersport for the District 9 Class 1A championship. We wish the Bulldogs all the best in the game, which will take place on Saturday at 1 p.m. in DuBois.
Be sure to check back next week for full coverage from the big game.
* * *
It’s beginning to look at lot like Christmas, and the Redbank Valley Public Library will help get you in the holiday mood with its annual Shop, Look & Listen event this Saturday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The library will be full of vendors offering a wide array of gift items, and there will also be holiday story times and crafts for children.
A Chinese auction, raffles, lunch and more round out the day’s events. More details can be found on our Social Page.
Be sure to support your local library by attending this great community activity.
* * *
Speaking of support, your local schools need your vote in PennDOT’s annual Paint the Plow contest.
By visiting PennDOT’s website at www.penndot.gov/District10 and clicking on the “Paint the Plow” icon, you can choose your favorite painted plow from the 16 that were decorated by students from Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Jefferson and Indiana counties.
“Paint the Plow” is a statewide outreach aimed at promoting winter driving safety and fostering appreciation for high school art programs and student creativity.
Students from Redbank Valley, Union and Clarion-Limestone took part in the contest this year, along with students from Brockway School District, Brookville High School, Butler County ATVS, Holy Sepulcher Catholic School, Homer City Elementary School, Homer City High School, Jeff Tech, Knoch High School, Leechburg Area School District, Moniteau High School, Portersville Christian School, St. Luke Lutheran School and United High School.
You only have until Nov. 17 to cast your vote, so be sure to do so today.
The plow photo that receives the most votes will be deemed the “Fan Favorite.”
During the winter weather season, the blades will be used to maintain area roadways. Along with the “Fan Favorite” award, the blades are also eligible for the “Judges’ Pick” honor that will be determined by PennDOT personnel.
* * *
The November edition of the Stars Over Clarion show will be held Thursday, Nov. 14 and Friday, Nov. 15 at the Clarion University planetarium.
Shows begin at 7 and 8 p.m. on both nights, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
Show-goers can tour the November night, and be introduced to the month’s brightest stars and constellations, as well as highlights of the month’s celestial happenings.
The show is free and open to the general public. Families are welcome.
* * *
If you’re looking to get outside this weekend, the Jefferson County Shelter Task Force will hold its 1st Annual 5K Run/Walk Event in Punxsutawney this Saturday as part of the National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.
The run/walk event will start with registration at the Jefferson County Housing Authority (JCHA) Social Hall beginning at 12:30 p.m. The run/walk will kick off at 2 p.m.
The registration fee is $17 on the day of the race. Proceeds will benefit local food banks and local homeless shelters.