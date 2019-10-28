One of the big downsides to the new high school football alignment has been the lack of rivalry games, as our local teams either host or travel to schools quite a distance away that have no history with our teams.
But for at least the next couple of weeks, we can revel in the big rivalry game we get to enjoy next weekend, as Redbank Valley takes on Union/A-C Valley for the first-ever postseason matchup between our two local squads.
The teams have this week off to prepare for the big game, which will be held the following weekend at a neutral site that has yet to be announced.
It will be the second encounter between these two teams this year, as the Falcon Knights won earlier this month on the Bulldogs’ home field — so these two teams are not strangers to one another.
Since we consider both Redbank and Union “our” schools, we won’t be taking sides in the contest — rather, we will enjoy this chance to watch our two really good teams battle each other with a spot in the championship game on the line. You gotta love high school football!
* * *
In this week’s issue we are featuring photos from the annual Halloween parade in New Bethlehem, with some great costumes on display at the event.
With the Rimersburg Halloween parade being held last night (Tuesday), be sure to check back next week for photos of the many great costumes featured there.
We also have in the paper this week nearly 30 photos submitted by our readers for our first-ever Kids, Critters & Costumes photo contest. Be sure to check out those pages to see who the winners are!
* * *
Also, check out the story in today’s paper about the Zombie Infested 5K being held this Saturday at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
It promises to be a lot of fun, for both the runners and spectators who come along to enjoy the other Halloween-themed activities.
Best of all, proceeds from the event benefit the Clarion County Fair — so be sure to come out to support this great local event.
* * *
Also coming up, the Redbank Valley High School Music Boosters will host a craft and vendor show in the RVHS gymnasium from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.
More than 30 crafters and vendors will be on hand for your holiday shopping. The event will also include lunch and refreshments, a penny carnival and a Chinese auction.
* * *
Attention all drivers: Don’t forget that communities throughout our area are holding Trick-or-Treat nights this week.
Please slow down and watch out for the many kids who are on the prowl these evenings and who might not be paying attention to anything more than candy.
Trick-or-Treat is planned in East Brady tonight (Wednesday), and in the New Bethlehem, South Bethlehem, Hawthorn, Rimersburg, Sligo and other communities on Halloween (Thursday).
* * *
Finally, be sure to remember to “Fall Back” this weekend as daylight-saving time ends and we move our clocks back one hour Saturday night.
We sure do love that extra hour of sleep!
* * *
One last reminder: The Gumtown Market will wrap up its season this Friday, Nov. 1, in New Bethlehem’s Gumtown Park.
Be sure to stock up for winter on fall produce, canned goods, baked goods and more.