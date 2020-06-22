Summer is officially here, and although many summer vacation plans have been scrapped this year due to COVID-19, there are still plenty of things to do in the local area to keep you busy in the next couple of months.
The Lumber Heritage Region of Pennsylvania, which stretches across 15 counties in the north-central region of the state, has just announced its Wayfinding Trail and Selfie Contest.
There are currently 11 signs stretching across the region, and those taking part are urged to follow the trail and take selfies at each of the stops. Each entry gives the registrant a chance to win a $100, $50 or $25 visa card, and a Lumber Heritage Region prize pack.
Post your best LHR selfies online and be sure to tag #lhrselfie. You can register to be a part of the contest by visiting the website at lumberheritage.org/visit/selfie- trail/.
* * *
And while you are out and about this summer, remember that The Leader-Vindicator will once again hold our annual “Take The L-V With You” travel promotion.
We know that 2020 is a different kind of year, especially when it comes to family vacations and traveling. But regardless of where you are headed this summer, remember to pack a copy of our newspaper and take a photo with The L-V at one of the most memorable stops along your journey. Maybe its a day trip to Cook Forest, or a weekend getaway to Erie. Or maybe you are traveling farther afield to visit family and friends you couldn’t see during the pandemic. Wherever you go, be sure to Take The L-V With You!
Submit your photos to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, or mail them to: The Leader-Vindicator, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
We will collect all the photos and publish them at some point at the end of summer. Don’t delay — send in your photos as soon as you can!
* * *
The Allegheny River has been a popular place for folks to get outside and cool off over the past several weeks, and plans are afoot to bring some more fun to the East Brady area along the river this summer.
Like many other events, the East Brady Area Riverfest has been impacted by the pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped festival organizers from planning some fun events this year. The festival will present a fireworks display on Saturday, July 18, along with some other events that will be announced in the near future.
And looking ahead, the festival committee has scheduled a pig roast for Sunday, Sept. 6, and Miss Thea’s Drag Queen Bingo for Saturday, Sept. 12, so be sure to keep checking the festival’s Facebook page for all the details!
* * *
We hope you like our look back this week at the Civilian Conservation Corps and the camp that was once located in Sligo in the 1930s.
Those photos were submitted to us by Martha Belle Wensel, and we appreciate being able to share them with our readers.
If you have any old photos from our area’s history, we would love to be able to share them too. Bring them by our office in New Bethlehem, or email your photos, along with any information you might have about them, to news@tlv.comcastbiz.net.
Help us preserve the history of our communities by sharing your photos. And since it is summer, we are especially interested is finding old photos of summertime events from the area, such as community fairs and picnics, carnivals, swimming at the dam in New Bethlehem, baseball games and more.
* * *
Looking to cool off? The Union COG Pool Park in Sligo will host a night swim, weather permitting, from 7 to 10 p.m. this Friday, June 26.
Admission is just $3, and DJ Joe Rainey will provide the music.
The pool is also open daily from 1 to 7 p.m.