We haven’t exactly had what anyone would call a hard winter this year — not that any of us are complaining.
So, that leaves this weekend’s big event in Punxsutawney with a bit of a dilemma. Are we asking Punxsutawney Phil to predict whether we will have six more weeks of the “winter” we’ve been experiencing, or will spring be just around the corner? Or, maybe, if Phil calls for more winter, it will be the real deal, with below freezing temperatures, lots of snow and everything Jack Frost can throw at us.
Regardless, let’s just hope Phil says that spring is right around the corner and we can begin daydreaming of blossoming flowers, budding trees and the greening of our hills and valleys.
* * *
If you’re not headed to Punxsutawney this weekend for the Groundhog Day activities, you may want to head on down to the Kittanning area Saturday night as Armstrong County Sheriff Bill Rupert and Coroner Brian Myers host their annual benefit concert.
The event will feature the band, The Thieves, and will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Kittanning Township Fire Hall along Route 422. Admission is a $20 donation per person, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Armstrong County Camp Cadet.
The event is BYOB, with snacks and mixers provided. Tickets will be available at the door.
* * *
Each week, The Leader-Vindicator honors one of our many loyal subscribers by designating them as the Subscriber of the Week.
From those weekly winners, we select one Subscriber of the Month who receives one free month added to their annual subscription.
For January, our Subscriber of the Month is Harry Dunkle of Fairmount City. Congratulations!
If you’d like to subscribe to The Leader-Vindicator, call us at (814) 275-3131 ext. 221.
* * *
The Pennsylvania Campground Owners Association has released its 2020 edition of the Pennsylvania Campground Directory. This free, full-color glossy magazine lists 222 campgrounds and RV resorts in Pennsylvania.
RV and camping enthusiasts can order their 76-page book online by visiting www.pacamping.com or by calling (610) 767-5026.
* * *
The Pennsylvania Tourism Office has also released its annual Happy Traveler guide, a resource to inspire travelers to pursue their happiness in Pennsylvania. Released in time for National Plan for Vacation Day on Jan. 28, highlights include spectacular outdoor adventures, must eats, fascinating historical artifacts and architecture, and hidden gems throughout the commonwealth.
National Plan for Vacation Day encourages workers to use their vacation days to build strong bonds with family and friends, as well as devote time for rejuvenation and relaxation. In 2018, 55 percent of Americans left vacation time on the table, totaling 768 million unused vacation days. As a solution, the Pennsylvania Tourism Office is encouraging travelers to start planning their time off. Planners are more likely than non-planners to use their time off to travel (39 percent versus 20 percent), but nearly half of Americans (46 percent) don’t make plans. With the release of the 2020 Happy Traveler guide, travelers are encouraged to declare their time off and fill their calendars with Pennsylvania adventures.
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, this year’s feature story pays homage to Pennsylvania’s titans of conservation who have worked to preserve the state’s natural beauty. Pennsylvania is home to 86,000 miles of rivers, 185 rail-trails, and 121 state parks.
The Happy Traveler is available digitally at visitPA.com or in print by calling 1-800-VISIT-PA.