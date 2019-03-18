This is it folks, Spring is officially here!
The season we’ve all been waiting for begins today (Wednesday), as we big farewell to Old Man Winter (at least in theory).
The forecast for the next several days is even a bit spring-like. Rain is likely through Friday, but the sun is predicted to shine brightly Saturday and Sunday as temperatures reach the mid-50s on Sunday and Monday.
As if on cue, we’ve noticed that road crews in New Bethlehem and Rimersburg have been working on street sweeping this week, adding to our excitement that winter may be officially over.
But you might want to keep the snow shovels handy, at least for a few more weeks.
* * *
The Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce held its annual dinner Saturday in Hawthorn, and it was great to see such a large crowd on hand comprised of local business and community leaders.
The chamber is thriving, and doing some great things for our area (check out the story in today’s paper about the upcoming Wine, Shine & Brew Fest).
We especially liked to hear the comments from Business of the Year winner, Rosalba Monteleone of Joe’s Pizza, who noted the new life that has been breathed into the area in recent years. And especially her comments that it’s not a competition as old and new businesses benefit alike by working together to make the community a better place to live, work, eat and shop.
Congratulations to Joe’s Pizza, as well as Citizen of the Year winner Rhonda McMillen-Toth and Good Neighbor Award winner Mike Maslar. And congratulations to the chamber of commerce for being a big part of our area’s success.
* * *
Another group that is doing a lot for this area is the American Legion Walter W. Craig Post 354 in New Bethlehem. The group is busy at work raising money for its new Veterans Memorial Park in New Bethlehem, and it continues to spearhead efforts for the annual Hometown Hero banner project that has been a wonderful addition to the valley the past couple of years.
As part of that project, the Legion post is looking for any Redbank Valley families who have a family member currently serving in the United States military.
Information can be sent to: American Legion, P.O. Box 244, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
* * *
A tip of the top hat to the directors, cast and crew of Union High School’s production of “Willy Wonka,” which concluded its three-night run this past Saturday at the high school.
The show was a great showcase of the talent that can be found in our local schools, and a fun evening for the large crowds that joined in each night.
The high school musical season continues April 5-7 as Redbank Valley High School presents Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” in the high school auditorium. The curtain will rise at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Be sure to check back with The Leader-Vindicator next week as we present a full-color cast poster to help promote the show.
* * *
Our new and improved Yesteryears page made its debut last week in The L-V, and it was a big hit with a number of readers we’ve heard from. The special page will appear in the newspaper on the second week of each month, and already we’ve had submissions of vintage photos from the area to be included.
If you have an old photograph that shows our communities, landmarks, events, people and more from the past that you would like to share, email them to us at new@tlv.comcastbiz.net or drop the photo off at our office and we can scan it for you and return it immediately.
