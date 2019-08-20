Take a deep breath, close your eyes and go to your happy place. Now that you’re calm, we can mention those words that so many kids and teachers don’t want to hear: Back to School.
That’s right, as much as youngsters around here try to cram into the remaining days of their summer break, the new school year will arrive in just a week as Redbank Valley, Union and other area schools begin the new term on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
With the start of school, New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky reminds everyone to be extra mindful while driving in our communities. Please remember that students will be out at the bus stops early in the morning, and walking to and from school as well. Help keep everyone safe by obeying all laws related to school buses, and just be extra careful and slow down.
We wish all our students, teachers, school staff and even parents a great school year filled with lots of learning, great experiences and memories that will last a lifetime.
* * *
We also want to give a big pat on the back to everyone who pitched in after the flash flooding in July to get the Redbank Valley Primary School ready for the start of the school year.
Superintendent John Mastillo, principal Cheryl McCauley, building and grounds supervisor Jim Jones, staff, teachers, volunteers and crews from companies such as Service Master By Bell are to be commended for the amazing amount of work accomplished in just a short period of time.
Not only will the students benefit from all the efforts, but this community is also grateful for the efforts that were made to cleanup and repair a facility that has touched the lives of so many people throughout the years. Let the school bells ring!
* * *
As we move toward the end of August and unofficial end of summer, we’d like to remind everyone once again to “Take The L-V With You” and to submit your vacation photos as soon as possible.
The photos have begun to pour in, but we’re still looking for more — and you still have time to take our newspaper with you on an end-of-summer day trip or weekend getaway.
Just pose your travel party with a copy of The L-V at a memorable stop on your trip, snap a photo and send it to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, along with all the names and information about your trip. Photos may also be dropped off at our office or mailed to: The Leader-Vindicator, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
Everyone who submits a photo will also be entered for a chance to win a Family Four Pack of tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo. So don’t delay!
Photos will be accepted until Friday, Sept. 13 at noon. The vacation photo pages will appear in The Leader-Vindicator’s Sept. 25-26 issue.
* * *
The Pennsylvania State Police is asking the community for donations of horses to support its mounted patrol unit.
The department maintains a stable at the Academy in Hershey and relies on donations to fill a complement of 28 horses. The animals are deployed statewide for searches, crowd control, security, and patrol of remote areas. They also participate in parades, demonstrations and other community events.
Donated horses must be geldings between the ages of 5 and 15 years old and stand between 16 hands (5 foot 4 inches at the shoulder) and 18 hands tall. Draft and draft-crosses are the preferred breed. Thoroughbreds and other “hot bloods” are less desirable.
Animals must have quiet, sound dispositions and be free of serious stable vices. Horses will be accepted on a 120-day trial basis to determine their suitability. A veterinary examination will also be performed.
Upon retirement, state police horses are first offered back to their original owners. The department finds them suitable homes if the original owners are unwilling or unable to accept the animals.
To arrange a donation or for more information, contact Corporal Carrie Neidigh at (717) 533-3463 or cneidigh@pa.gov.