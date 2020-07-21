As you pick up this week’s Leader-Vindicator, we hope you’re as excited as we are about the Clarion County Fair special section included in the paper, and the fact that the fair will be happening this year for our area.
Although it may be a shortened, four-day fair, and some of the usual attractions have had to be canceled or altered, it’s great to have the event coming to Redbank Valley Municipal Park July 29 to Aug. 1.
The four days will be loaded with all kinds of great shows, not to mention all the favorite food vendors that we look forward to each summer.
Not only do the vendors count on the fair each year, but the businesses in the Redbank Valley area benefit from the additional people in the community. And it’s just great to have a little bit of normalcy during a year of constant change.
* * *
The Leader-Vindicator will once again have a booth at the Clarion County Fair, so we hope everyone will stop by for some free goodies.
We will also be offering an amazing subscription special during Fair Week, so be sure to check back with us next week as we announce the great deal that can be received by anyone, whether you visit the fair or not.
And be sure to keep checking with our paper, website and Facebook page for all the latest updates and photos from the fair.
* * *
If you’ve had a hankering for all the great fair and festival foods, but have seen too many events canceled this year, don’t fret — the Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Co. has you covered with a Food Truck Festival this Friday and Saturday, July 24-25, in Big Run, Jefferson County.
A variety of food trucks will be set up from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the community, and yard sales will be taking place throughout the area.
* * *
The Leader-Vindicator wants to see how you’ve been enjoying the area’s rivers, streams, lakes and waterways this summer — and you could win big!
Our annual Down By The River special section is coming up in August, and we are asking readers to submit photos of themselves and loved ones staying cool with water-related activities. From swimming and boating, canoe and kayaking, fishing and stone skipping, and what ever else you do along the river, we want to see it.
Send your photos to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net or watch for one of our Down By The River posts on Facebook where you can post your photo. Please include the name of everyone in the photo, and tell us where it was taken.
One lucky winner will be randomly chosen to receive a Family Four-Pack of tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.
Don’t delay, send in your photos today!
* * *
And speaking of photos, if you’re headed to any local events this weekend, or still taking your summer vacation, be sure to remember to “Take The L-V With You!”
Each year, we ask readers to take a copy of our newspaper with them on their travels, and to submit a photo of them with the paper at a memorable stop along the journey. Send your photos to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, or mail them to: The Leader-Vindicator, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
We will collect all the photos throughout the summer, and publish them at the end of the season. We can’t wait to see where you Take The L-V this year!