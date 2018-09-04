It never fails, does it? The hottest days of the year have to coincide with the opening of the local schools.
With school at Redbank Valley, Union and others starting last Wednesday, students and teachers alike were greeted with a heat wave and high humidity. The heat continued into this week, but relief may be in sight. The National Weather Service predicts that temperatures could drop from the 80s into the 70s by Friday, and should stay in the 70s at least through Monday.
Stay hydrated, and stay cool. Autumn weather is bound to creep on in any time now.
* * *
Don’t forget you can still get your copy of the “Kickoff 2018” Football Magazine, featuring Redbank Valley, Union/A-C Valley, Clarion-Limestone, Clarion Area, Brookville and other area schools.
The full-color, 60-page magazine can be picked up at The Leader-Vindicator office, as well as at the public libraries in New Bethlehem, Rimersburg and Clarion.
Get your copy today!
* * *
Although the New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival is still a week away (Sept. 14-16), this weekend offers several fun options for things to do in our area.
The annual ATV Poker Run will be held at Redbank Valley Municipal Park this Saturday, Sept. 8. The 30-mile off road Poker Run starts at 9 a.m. The cost is $30 per rider, and $5 per passenger. Camping is available Friday night at the park, and the Lions Club will host a chicken barbecue dinner Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. at the park.
The Brick House Bed & Breakfast in Oak Ridge will also hold its annual Fall Festival Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 8-9. The festival gets underway at 10 a.m. on Saturday, and noon on Sunday.
* * *
Looking ahead, be sure to pick up a copy of next week’s Leader-Vindicator as we present a special section dedicated to the New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival.
The section will include stories about the festival, a full up-to-date schedule of events, profiles and photos of the Peanut Butter Festival Queen contestants and more.
* * *
The winners of the Family 4-Packs of tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium in Week 4 of our contest are Arlene Powell of New Bethlehem and Emily McClintic of New Bethlehem.
Congratulations to the latest winners. The Week 5 winners will be announced on Thursday — so be sure to check out our Facebook page.
And be sure to complete the entry form inside this issue of The L-V for your last chance to win tickets to the zoo through this promotion.
* * *
This is also your last chance to submit your vacation photos for our annual “Take The L-V With You” promotion. The deadline to have your photo emailed, mailed or dropped off is noon on Friday, Sept. 14.
Photos and information can be emailed to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, dropped off at our office, or mailed to: The Leader-Vindicator, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
We will publish all the photos in our Sept. 26-27 edition.
