Even though we won’t have the opportunity to attend one of this area’s longstanding Memorial Day programs this weekend, we still encourage our readers, as we do every year, to find time during this unofficial start of summer to reflect on the sacrifices that the scores of veterans who are no longer with us made so that we can live in our great nation.
And in their honor, let’s pledge to come together as a community, as a state, as a nation, and to remember that we are all on the same side. And that even during a time of pandemic and uncertainty, we Americans always work best when we can look past our differences and see each other as the brothers and fellow patriots that we are.
That patriotism that our veterans — living and deceased — demonstrated when they went into the service of our nation, is not selfish, but rather puts the wellbeing of our country and our fellow Americans ahead of any personal interest. They made that sacrifice, and we strive to emulate that same believe that God and country come before our own interests.
Thank you to all those who served our nation. May we live up to the ideals you’ve shared, and the sacrifices you made for all of us.
* * *
During the pandemic, each week The L-V has been running a different Photo Contest to help bring people together in what they have been doing during this time of closures and changes.
This week, we asked readers to post photos on our Facebook page showing what they have been cooking and baking during these past several months. We received a huge number of entries, and a number of them can be found in today’s paper. A video slideshow of all the photos submitted will be posted on our website at www.leader-vindicator.com later this week.
The current contest — School Year Snapshots — asks readers to post photos from the entire school year, which will be one we remember for a long time.
Prior to the physical closure of schools, area students were enjoying a normal year full of all the classes, club, sports, concerts and everything else that happens during a regular year.
And we want to help keep those memories by sharing photos and videos from this school year. We are calling on students, teachers, administrators, parents and more to share photos from events throughout the school year — and even just the candid moments and group selfies from the year.
Everyone who submits a photo or video by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 25, will be entered in to our random drawing to win four tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. All photos must be appropriate for school. Photos may also be sent to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net.
We will publish some of our favorite photos in the May 27-28 issue of The Leader-Vindicator, and announce the winner in that paper as well.
Help us document and remember what has become a school year for the ages — submit your photo today.
* * *
This week, Penn Highlands Healthcare invites the community to wear blue in support of staff working at the area’s local health system.
Now through Friday, employees of Penn Highlands will also wear blue as a symbol of strength and unity. “Because so many individuals and organizations in our community have demonstrated support for our healthcare professionals throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, it was important to us to create an occasion for the community to participate with us,” says Dave Trudell, System Director of Marketing & Communications at Penn Highlands Healthcare.
Penn Highlands also encourages participants to share photos on Facebook using the hashtag #PHHStrongTogether.
* * *
Good news,ATV enthusiasts!
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has announced that all All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) trails in state forests opened on Tuesday.
ATV riding is only permitted on designated trails in Pennsylvania state forests. State forest roads, state parks, and state game lands are not open to ATV riding.