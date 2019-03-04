Everyone likes to be a winner — and you could be one too for just being a subscriber of The Leader-Vindicator.
Each week we draw the name of a Subscriber of the Week, and announce that person’s name on Page A-2 or A-3 of the newspaper. And from those weekly winners, we select one Subscriber of the Month winner who receives one free month of The L-V added to their subscription.
Our Subscriber of the Month for February is Dwight Algoe of Mount Joy, Pa. Congratulations!
To subscribe to The Leader-Vindicator, call us at (814) 275-3131 ext. 221 today!
* * *
And speaking of winners, there will be a number of winners announced at the Clarion County Fair’s annual gun raffle, which will be held on Saturday, March 30, in the skating rink at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
Tickets for the big event are now on sale at a cost of $20, which benefits the county fair,
Dinner is included with the cost of the ticket, and ticket holders will have a chance to win one of 30 prizes.
For tickets, contact a Clarion County Fair board member or stop by one of the following locations: A-Plus Mini Mart, Distant Village Mart, M&S Meats, First United National Bank, Knox Country Store, Hetrick’s Farm Supply, The Jewelry Shop and Redbank Valley Subway.
Be sure to support our local fair.
* * *
We’ve had a number of people reporting various signs of spring, such as the reappearance of robins, spring peepers and more.
One more sign that the winter season is coming to an end is that daylight-saving time begins this weekend.
So be sure to “spring forward” and set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed this Saturday night.
* * *
Today, Wednesday, March 6, is Ash Wednesday, the start of the season of Lent.
Lent is a solemn religious observance in the Christian liturgical calendar that begins on Ash Wednesday and ends approximately six weeks later, before Easter Sunday. The purpose of Lent is the preparation of the believer for Easter through prayer, doing penance, repentance of sins, almsgiving, and self-denial.
As we’ve suggested in the past, the practice of “giving something up” for Lent can also be turned around in order to do something positive for our communities. Instead of giving up a favorite treat for six weeks, why not pledge to volunteer for a local cause one day a week during this time? Or take the money you save from giving something up, and donate it to a local organization that can use the financial support.
Helping others with your time and treasure would be a wonderful way to mark this annual Christian time period.
* * *
Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson has announced the details for the 2019 Congressional Art Competition.
The winning piece of artwork from each congressional district across the country will be displayed in a special exhibit in the U.S. Capitol.
All entries for the 2019 competition must be received no later than Wednesday, May 1 at 5 p.m. The winner will be announced at a reception and public showing of all entries at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 at the Winkler Gallery of Fine Art in DuBois.
To view the complete contest rules and generate an application, visit www.thompson.house.gov/services/art-competition.
The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for Members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents. Since then, more than 650,000 high school students have participated in the nationwide competition.
* * *
The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is calling upon Pennsylvania residents to exercise wildfire prevention vigilance throughout a three-month period when major fires are most likely across the state’s forests and brush lands.
Although recent weather has been winter-like, March marks the start of a sometimes very dangerous three months. That’s why Gov. Tom Wolf this year has proclaimed March 3-9 as Wildfire Prevention Week.
Human carelessness continued to lead the list of causes of wildfires across the state in 2018. A total of 690 wildfires, ranging from less than one acre in size to almost 690 acres, were reported last year. They consumed 1,843 acres, well below the 10-year average of 4,000 acres.
DCNR statistics show nearly 85 percent of Pennsylvania’s wildfires occur in March, April and May, before the greening of state woodlands and brushy areas. Named for rapid spread through dormant, dry vegetation, under windy conditions, wildfires often scorch 7,000 or more acres of state and private woodlands.
Anglers, campers, and other state forest visitors are reminded open fires are prohibited on state forestland from March 1 to May 25, and when the fire danger is listed as high, very high, or extreme, unless authorized by district foresters.
Communities in heavily wooded areas are urged to follow wildfire prevention and suppression methods of the Pennsylvania Firewise Community Program to safeguard life and property.
For more information on Wildfire Prevention Week activities, contact local district foresters; call the Bureau of Forestry at (717) 787-2925; or visit www.dcnr.pa.gov (select “Communities” then “Wildfire”).
* * *
Lastly, as we continue into our local high school musical theater season, don’t forget that Karns City High School will stage the Gershwin musical comedy, “Crazy For You,” in the high school auditorium at 7:30 p.m. March 7-9, with a 2 p.m. performance on March 9 as well.
Tickets are $10 at the door.
And looking ahead, Union High School will present Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka” March 14-16, witht he curtain rising at 7 p.m. each night. And Redbank Valley High School will stage Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” April 5-7.
Be on the look out in The L-V in two weeks for our special promotional poster for Redbank Valley’s performance of “Beauty and the Beast.”
Support the arts!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.