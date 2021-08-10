Another big week of local events kicks off this weekend, as both the Cookie Daze Car Cruise and the Dayton Fair return after a year’s absence.
People seem to be anxious to jump into the summertime fun this year following the cancelations and scaled back events of last summer. Local fairs, festivals and other returning activities have been busier than usual in 2021.
That trend will likely continue on Sunday, as the folks in Rimersburg welcome back the wildly popular Car Cruise. In some years, organizers have had to get very creative with locations to park all the hundreds of classic cars that cruise into town.
And the Dayton Fair officially gets underway on Sunday and Monday, after some pre-fair attractions this Saturday night.
Full stories on both events can be found in this week’s paper.
* * *
If you’re headed to either of these events, or taking a trip out of the area, don’t forget to “Take The L-V With You!”
We’re once again asking our readers to take a copy of The Leader-Vindicator with them on their summertime travels, and to submit a photo of themselves with the newspaper at a memorable stop along their trip.
So, whether it’s a day spent at the local fair, a weekend getaway or a full-blown family vacation, we want to see where you take The L-V this year!
Just send in your photo, along with the names of everyone in the picture and where they are from, as well as any details about your trip, to news@tlv.comcastbiz.net.
The deadline to submit your photo is Wednesday, Sept. 15. We will publish all the photos in late September.
* * *
Another local event getting ready to return will be the annual Horsethief Days in Knox.
The festival gets underway this Saturday, Aug. 14, with a pancake and sausage breakfast at the Edenburg Masonic Hall from 7 to 10:30 a.m., followed by a softball and wiffle ball tournament at the Knox ballfields. The tournament will continue on Sunday, which also includes a multi-church worship service at 11 a.m. at the main stage.
On Tuesday, a corn hole tournament will be held on Main Street starting at 6 p.m., with registration open at 5 p.m. A Community Theater production of “Murder Me, Murder Me Not” will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Knox United Methodist Church. Tickets are $8.
Wednesday’s schedule includes Lawn Tractor and Push Mower Races along Main Street at 6 p.m., as well as music by Mr. Lucky at the stage.
Looking ahead, the festival’s Thursday, Aug. 19, lineup includes the Lion’s Bike Race at 5 p.m. on Main Street, followed by the Power Wheels Derby. A second performance of the Community Theater’s production will be held at 7:30 p.m., and music by the Rumble Street Winos will be featured on the Main Street stage.
On Friday, Aug. 20, the festival will include children’s activities at the Knox Library from noon to 3 p.m., the John Winkler Car Show from 3 to 9 p.m. on Main Street, and a performance by Billy and the Neptunes on the main stage from 7 to 10:30 p.m.
The festival concludes on Saturday, Aug. 21, with a full day of activities, including a 5K run in the morning at 9 a.m., the Jeep Invasion on Main Street at 10 a.m., performance by the Route 8 Band from 1 to 4 p.m., the Knox Firemen’s Parade at 5:30 p.m. and fireworks that night.
Visit the knoxborough.com website for all the details.
* * *
With approximately one month until the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on America, we are asking L-V readers to share with us their memories, emotions and other 9/11-related stories.
Tell us where you were, and what you were doing when you heard the news of the attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City, and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Did you know someone close to the scenes? Have you visited the 9/11 memorials in NYC or Shanksville, Pa. where Flight 93 crashed? We’d like to hear your stories, and see your photos.
You can send your memories, stories and photos to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net so that we may never forget that fateful day in our collective history.