Back in early February, when Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter, we didn’t realize how much of an understatement that forecast would be.
After a sunny, but cool, Easter weekend, Jack Frost decided that he wasn’t done with us yet. Several inches of snow greeted morning commuters on Monday.
Hopefully we’ve turned a corner, and spring will arrive soon, in more than name only. But according to the forecast from the National Weather Service, there is a chance of snow showers Wednesday through Sunday.
* * *
From the sounds of it, the weekend weather may be a little too chilly and wet to be outside, but perfect weather for enjoying a great local show inside a warm auditorium.
Be sure to find time to attend one of the three productions of Redbank Valley High School’s “The Addams Family” musical comedy this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Based on the classic television series and more recent films, the show follows the creepy and kooky Addams Family as it struggles with daughter Wednesday bringing home a “normal” boyfriend.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. for the Friday and Saturday performances, and 3 p.m. on Sunday.
* * *
Clarion University’s planetarium will offer the monthly Stars over Clarion show this Thursday, April 5, with showings at 7 and 8 p.m.
The free planetarium show explores the April night sky. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and seating is limited.
The program will be followed by a telescope observation session at 9:15 p.m., weather permitting.
* * *
Join in for the Country Pride Motorsports Show on April 7 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Country Pride/TA Truck Stop along Allegheny Boulevard in Brookville.
Classes in the show are: racing, pulling, drag, mudding/tuff big rigs, RC, Go-Karts, ATV/UTV.
There will be balloons, vendors, food, a food drive, and awards.
For more information, call Scott Caltagarone at (814) 771-7779.
* * *
Don’t forget to “Take The L-V With You” on any spring and summer travels this year.
We are once again collecting photos from our readers from the many great places that they journey to during the year. All you need to do is take along a copy of The Leader-Vindicator, pose with it and your travel friends at a memorable location along your way, and send the photo to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net.
Photos and information can also be dropped off at our office, or mailed in to The Leader-Vindicator, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
