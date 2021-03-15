Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
As we celebrate this adopted holiday, may the Luck of the Irish be with you today and throughout 2021!
And while we are on the topic of holidays with Irish connections, the Sligo Improvement Committee is gearing up for an Easter celebration this Sunday, March 21.
An Easter Party and Bunny Visit will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sligo Recreation Center along Route 68.
The Easter Bunny will be on hand to visit with children, and there will be crafts, train rides and a chance to win Easter baskets filled with goodies.
The cost for children is $3, and includes their meal. For adults, admission is just the cost of their meal, which will include sloppy joes, macaroni and cheese, hot dogs and more.
There will also be a bake sale during the event.
Masks are required, as we all want to keep the Easter Bunny safe!
* * *
Saturday also marks the start of the spring season, a welcome departure from the winter months and the year-long COVID struggles.
To kick off the start of the new season, and the upcoming Easter holiday, The Leader-Vindicator’s latest Photo Contest is also kicking off.
The Spring Scenes and Easter Events Photo Contest is now underway, and we want photos of our readers and their families enjoying the spring weather, decorating for Easter and anything related to the spring season and Easter holiday.
Photos can be emailed to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, or posted on one of our daily Facebook Photo Contest announcements. We hope to publish the photos in our March 31-April 1 newspaper.
The deadline to submit your photos is Friday, March 26. Remember that all photos must include a person, and please include the names of all the people pictured, as well as where they are from.
* * *
The Lenten season continues, and so too do several area fish fries.
The New Bethlehem Fire Company will host a fish and chicken fry this Friday, March 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the fire hall along Arch Street.
The dinners are $10 for adults and $5 for children, and include fish and/or chicken, with choice of baked potato or french fries, a side of cole slaw or applesauce, as well as a dinner roll and dessert.
Both indoor dining and takeouts are available.
The fire company will host its final Lenten dinner on Friday, April 2.
* * *
Also in the area, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lucinda is offering takeout fish and shrimp dinners on Fridays during Lent (except on Good Friday) from 5 to 7 p.m.
The meals are $10 for adults, and $6 for children. Jumbo shrimp dinners are $11.
The dinners include choice of fish (baked or fried), fish hoagie, shrimp or jumbo shrimp; along with a choice of sides that include fries, baked potato, and macaroni and cheese; and coleslaw.
* * *
The office of Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson is now accepting entries for the 2021 Congressional Art Competition. Since 1982, the Congressional Art Competition has provided Members of Congress the opportunity to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of young constituents. Over the years, more than 650,000 students have participated.
The winners of the Congressional Art Competition will have their artwork displayed in the United States Capitol for a full year and be invited to a ceremony in Washington, D.C. All participating students from the 15th Congressional District will have their artwork displayed in the Winkler Gallery of Fine Art in DuBois. Students, friends and family are invited to a reception to celebrate their work and meet the Congressman and local artists on Saturday, May 8 at 2 p.m.
The winning artwork will be selected by an independent panel of judges.
The deadline for submissions is April 30.
For contest rules and to apply, visit www.house.gov/educators-and-students/congressional-art-competition.