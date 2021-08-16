With a sense of caution, and a knock on wood just to be safe, we note how good it has been to see some of the signs of normalcy this summer, from the full return of local fairs and festivals, to sporting events, family gatherings and more.
That joy was evident on Sunday as it was great to see a convoy of classic cars converge on Rimersburg for the return of the Cookie Daze Car Cruise.
More than 230 cars filled Main Street for the event, which also enjoyed great summer weather all day.
We tip our hats to the longtime organizers of the big car cruise for all they have done over the years, and look forward to the annual event under the new leadership of the Southern Clarion Police Association moving forward into 2022.
* * *
The Dayton Fair also returned this past weekend, and Fair Week continues through Saturday, Aug. 21 with many big events yet to come.
On Wednesday, Aug. 18, the fair welcomes back harness racing at noon. In the evening, Power Pulling Productions Presents the Oil Pro Pulling League at the grandstand at 7 p.m.
Thursday is Golden Agers Day and Military/Veterans Appreciation Day at the fair, with free admission to seniors age 62 and older, active military and veterans to the grounds. Harness racing starts at noon, and the night’s big show will be Off-Road Vehicle Drag Racing at 7 p.m.
Friday night at the fair will feature the Demolition Derby at 7:30, along with the 6 p.m. Kids’ Power Wheels Derby.
Fair Week wraps up on Saturday with the Rafter Z Rodeo at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks to close out the week.
For the full event schedule and more, visit daytonfair.org.
* * *
Also continuing this week is the annual Horsethief Days in Knox.
Lawn tractor and push mower races are scheduled for tonight (Wednesday) starting at 5:45 p.m., as well as music by Mr. Lucky.
On Thursday, the festival will feature the Lion’s Bike Race on Main Street at 5 p.m., followed by the Power Wheels Derby. Music in the evening will highlight the Rumble Street Winos.
Friday’s lineup includes the John Winkler Car Show from 3 to 9 p.m. along Main Street, along with Bike Night. Billy and the Neptunes will perform from 7 to 10:30 p.m.
The festival concludes on Saturday with a 5K run at 8:30 a.m., the Jeep Invasion at 10 a.m. on Main Street, performance by the Route 8 Band from 1 to 4 p.m., the Knox Firemen’s Parade at 5:30 p.m. and fireworks to cap off the festivities.
* * *
The Perry Township Community Days will also be held this Friday through Sunday.
Events include community yard sales and concessions on Friday, along with the Pet Extravaganza from 5 to 8 p.m. which includes a rabies clinic, raffles, pet parade, presentations and more.
On Saturday, the day will start off with a 5K run and walk and softball tournament, and include a car show, children’s activities and a presentation by the Perry Township Historical Society.
And on Sunday, a community church service will be held, along with a free lunch and a presentation about local archaeological artifacts.
Check out Perry Township, Clarion County PA on Facebook for the full schedule.
* * *
Also this weekend, the Greenberg Cadillac Museum, featuring the largest collection of Cadillacs in the country, will be open at its South White Street location in Brookville on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
The museum is open in partnership with the Jefferson County Historical Society.
Admission is by donation only.
* * *
And don’t forget that the Union Pool Park in Sligo is still open for several more days for you to enjoy the last hurrah of summer.
The pool will be open, weather permitting, from 1 to 7 p.m. through Sunday, Aug. 22 before closing for the season.
Lottery calendars for 2022 benefitting the park are also being sold. Get yours for $20 at the pool park, Sligo Borough Office, Northwest Bank in Rimersburg or by calling (814) 745-3832.