Southern Clarion County will be well represented this week as the high school football playoffs commence.
Redbank Valley will host Coudersport on Saturday at 4 p.m., a day after Union/A-C Valley travels to Smethport for a 7 p.m. contest Friday night.
The winners of those two games will advance to play each other next weekend.
Good luck to both the Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley teams this weekend. And be sure to check back with The Leader-Vindicator next week for full coverage of both games.
* * *
Redbank Valley High School was also showcased on an even larger stage last night, as the segment featuring RVHS students was set to air on ABC News’ “Nightline” program Tuesday night.
The national news show visited Redbank last week for the fourth time in the last four years to show how the election is being taught in rural America, and the views of students as we head into the Nov. 3 election.
And be sure to check out the story in today’s paper about the ABC visit, as well as the second in a series of articles being written by senior journalism students at Redbank. In this week’s story, RVHS senior Ty Sherry turned the tables on ABC reporter Trevor Ault, asking him questions about the visit and his experience at Redbank Valley.
* * *
It appears that nothing can stop the celebration of Halloween, and a cauldron full of spooky events are headed this way this weekend.
For folks in the Sligo and Rimersburg areas, a Halloween Festival will be held at the Sligo fields along Madison Street on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with games, food, hayrides, activities and more. A costume contest will get underway at 1 p.m.
At Redbank Valley Municipal Park, the Spooktacular will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 1 to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 25 from 1 to 5 p.m. The event will include games, spooky stories, hayrides, a costume contest, food and a Scholastic Book Fair.
On top of all of that, the Hawthorn Fire Department’s Haunted House will continue to scare visitors this Friday and Saturday nights, Oct. 23-24, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the old shirt factory along Wiants Lane.
* * *
If you’re looking for a gift or locally-sourced ware, be sure to tune in to the Pennsylvania Wilds Makers Market Oct. 24-25. This online shopping experience is designed to help you “find your next WILD thing,” specifically handcrafted products and services in the Pennsylvania Wilds.
Businesses and organizations in the Wilds Cooperative of Pennsylvania — a network of rural entrepreneurs from across the Pennsylvania Wilds — will be participating in an online show throughout Saturday and Sunday. The artisans and entrepreneurs will share demonstrations, tours and information on their handcrafted products live between noon and 4 p.m. both days.
Many businesses have been severely impacted by COVID-19.
For more information, visit www.WildsCoPA.org/PA-Wilds-Makers-Market.