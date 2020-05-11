Alright, so our wishful thinking last week didn’t exactly work out. And despite our hopes that the cold temperatures would finally go away, we actually experienced even more, and far more snow than we should ever have to endure in the month of May.
I guess someone upstairs is trying to tell us to hang in there, and stay inside a little while longer we continue to bring our local COVID-19 numbers down.
But, fortunately, things look a little more seasonal for the rest of this week. The National Weather Service predicts that temperatures will reach into the upper 50s today (Wednesday), and into the 60s on Thursday. Rain is likely Thursday through Sunday, but we could see temperatures get into the upper 70s at times over those days.
We expect spring showers in May. Just not snow showers. Please, no more of that.
* * *
It has been great that more of our local businesses are once again open, and we encourage everyone to stay local, shop local and help out the businesses in our area that have been hit hard over the past couple of months.
If you are able, spread some of that stimulus money around in our communities to help everyone get back on their feet. Remember that the businesses that are here in your hometowns are the ones that support your community the most, not only by paying their taxes and employing local residents, but they are they ones who sponsor so many of our school and youth programs, local events and facilities.
And remember the local workers too. Be generous when it comes to tipping if you are able. If we continue to pull together as a community, we can bounce back from this much faster.
* * *
The Leader-Vindicator’s weekly Photo Contests continue, with a page full of photos in today’s paper submitted by L-V readers and Facebook fans featuring images of what they have been building during this pandemic shutdown.
A new contest is already underway, and we are asking readers to share photos of themselves and their kids pictured with their favorite culinary creations from the time of coronavirus. We can’t wait to see what everyone has been baking and cooking while they’ve been cooped up inside for all these weeks!
From tasty desserts, to homemade breads and pastas, to barbecue on the grill and much more — we want to see what you and the kids have been making and baking!
All you need to do is find one of our daily Photo Contest posts on Facebook and share a photo or video of someone in the process of baking or showing off the finished goodies, and you’ll be entered in a random drawing to win four tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. Photos may also be sent to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net.
All photos should include at least one person with the culinary creations. And please include the names of everyone pictured.
We will publish the winning photo and some of our other favorite photos in the next issue of The Leader-Vindicator.
The deadline to share your photos or videos is 5 p.m. on Monday, May 18. Don’t delay — post your photos or videos today!
* * *
The Leader-Vindicator and a number of other local businesses have teamed up with Hopper Corp. of Distant for its Small Business fundraiser.
A number of items — from a variety of shirts, to mugs to tote bags and more — featuring The Leader-Vindicator logo can be ordered by visiting the site at shoplocal.hoppercorp.com/product-category/the-leader-vindicator/.
Other businesses with logo items for sale on the site include RMS Furniture, The Jewelry Shop, Sweet Delights, Rupp Real Estate, Zack’s and more, as well as general New Bethlehem and Redbank Valley logo merchandise. Proceeds benefit the small businesses.
Show your support for these small businesses and show your community pride with the shirts and other items for sale.