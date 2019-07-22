The Clarion County Fair looks great this year, with so many things to do packed into the fairgrounds at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
And while the fair got off to a hot start with sweltering temperatures over the weekend, the forecast is much more favorable for the remainder of Fair Week — and unlike many other fairs, the local fairgrounds offer lots of shade to get out of the sun.
While many of the big events will be held in the coming nights at the fair, we encourage everyone to go early so that there is time to look around at the many wonderful exhibits and all the great sideshows offered this year.
There is so much to see and do at the fair, you might want to consider a couple of trips to the park before Fair Week comes to a close Saturday night.
* * *
The Axe Women of Maine show is getting rave reviews at the Clarion County Fair this year, as are a number of other daily attractions at the fairgrounds.
If you’re looking for the best way to see all the shows, remember that the times are set up so that you can move from one show to the next. And multiple shows are offered each day in case you miss one.
Now through Friday, you can catch the Axe Women shows at 5:15, 6:45 and 8:15 p.m. On Saturday, the shows will be at 4, 5:30, 7 and 8:45 p.m.
The Animal Alley exotic animal shows can be seen now through Friday at 4:45, 6 and 8:45 p.m., and on Saturday at 4:45, 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.
Hypnotist Richard Barker’s shows can be seen now through Friday at 7:15 and 9:15 p.m., and on Saturday at 7:30 and 9:15 p.m.
Also on the fairgrounds, the Mobile Glass Studio will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.
Fairgoers can also enjoy free games of Knocker Ball from 2 to 8 p.m. daily, as well as free mechanical bull rides from 4 to 10 p.m. and the Velcro wall from 4 to 10 p.m. each day.
* * *
While you are at the fair, be sure to stop by The Leader-Vindicator’s booth to say hello and to sign up for a free chance to win a new Char-Broil grill courtesy of Redbank Chevrolet.
We also have some free goodies you can pick up at our booth, and we will be offering our special Fair Deal on subscriptions through the end of July. New in-state subscribers who pay for 12 months will have an additional six months added to their account for free. And those renewing subscriptions for a year, will get a bonus two months for free. Call (814) 275-3131 or stop in our office before July 31 for this once-a-year deal!
* * *
The flash flooding that hit some areas of our region this past weekend once again brought out the best in the people of our area as many folks pitched in to help those whose homes and businesses were flooded.
We tip our caps to the dozens of first responders — firefighters, ambulance crews, police, fire police, public works personnel and others — who rushed into the raging waters at night to help those trapped in their homes, and who spend countless hours over the last several days helping people clean up after the sudden devastation.
This community has been through a lot when it comes to flooding, and that experience was evident this past weekend as many folks who have been through this before stepped up, almost automatically, to assess and address the situation. It was impressive to watch the rescue efforts, and to see how quickly the cleanup work began as everyone pitched in.
We hope our area will be spared similar disasters in the coming months and years; however, we rest a little easier knowing there are so many experience and caring individuals in our communities who leap to action when the sirens are sounded. Thank you to all who lent a hand in any way.