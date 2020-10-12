Despite predictions from foliage experts, the autumn leaves throughout the area have created a wonderfully colorful backdrop to the season.
And L-V readers are taking full advantage of all the spender, as the reader submissions to our Everything Autumn photo contest show. In fact, we received so many submissions, we ran out of space in this week’s issue for everything, and will run the bulk of the photos next week.
Additionally, we are now accepting photo submissions for our annual Kids, Critters and Costumes Halloween Photo Contest. We have four sets of two tickets each to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium that we will give away to lucky winners in the contest, so be sure to get your entries in soon.
Photos can be sent to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, or shared on one of our daily Photo Contest posts on The Leader-Vindicator’s Facebook page. All entries must include the names of all kids and pets pictured and where they are from, as well as include the submitter’s name, address and phone number.
The deadline to submit your entries is noon on Monday, Oct. 26. Don’t delay!
* * *
You also won’t want to delay if you still need to register to vote for this year’s general election on Nov. 3.
There’s still time, but the deadline to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 19, and the deadline to apply for a mail ballot is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Contact the elections office at your county courthouse today, or go onto your county’s website for more information.
* * *
Even with the pandemic, there are still some great events coming up in our area in the next several weeks.
One that you’ll hopefully read about in today’s paper is the Haunted House being offered each weekend through Halloween by the Hawthorn Fire Dept.
We hope you’ll support their fun and spooky fundraiser, and be sure to check out The L-V’s Facebook page today for a chance to win free passes to the haunted house.
Additionally, our Halloween Happenings list can be found in today’s paper, featuring trick-or-treat times and other holiday events in the area. To have your community’s event listed, email the information to news@tlv.comcastbiz.net or call us at (814) 275-3131 ext. 225.
* * *
We have been asked to help get the word out that the annual A Christmas Present Craft Show in the Rimersburg area has been canceled this year due to the pandemic and restrictions on crowds.
Conversely, the Sligo Homes for the Holidays craft event will take place, Nov. 5-7, at the Sligo Area Recreation Center and participating homes and businesses in the area.
While usually held on the same dates, the two craft shows are separately organized. For information on the Sligo show, call (814) 745-2074 or (814) 745-2771. Keep watching The L-V in the coming weeks for more details about Homes for the Holidays locations.
* * *
The Tionesta Market Village will host its annual Pumpkin Fest this Saturday, Oct. 17, from 11 a.m to 4 p.m.
In addition to games, food and music, there will be a pumpkin panting contest at noon, and a costume contest at 1 p.m. The biggest pumpkin contest is set for 2 p.m.