Major national and international events — from the moon landing to the 9/11 attacks — bring back immediate memories of where we were and what we were doing when we heard the news.
For those in the Redbank Valley area, the flood of July 19, 1996 is also one of those events that trigger memories and emotions of a day that changed the course of history in our region.
On Monday, July 19, the 25th anniversary of that “Black Friday” will be marked in the area, bringing back those personal reflections for so many people who lived through the flood and the aftermath.
The Leader-Vindicator will post a collection of photos from the 1996 flood on our Facebook page on Monday, and we encourage everyone to share their memories with posts of what they were doing when the flood hit, and how they picked up the pieces in the days and weeks after the tragedy. We also urge anyone to share photos they took of the flood in their neighborhood.
* * *
The New Bethlehem area also this week marked the passing of one of our local heroes, longtime Police Chief James Merwin.
Merwin passed away at the age of 83 on July 7, leaving behind a long legacy of public service to our community.
A processional involving a number of law enforcement vehicles from the area, accompanied Chief Merwin throughout the area Tuesday morning as family and friends grieved the loss and celebrated his life.
Merwin served as New Bethlehem’s chief of police for 25 years, and later went on to serve on New Bethlehem Borough Council. He was a calming, friendly presence during some difficult times for the area, including the flood of 1996, the Broad Street fire of 2002, a bank robbery, homicide investigation and more. He was also the smiling face of the community in parades and other events during the good times.
To the Chief: Thank you for your service. You will be missed.
* * *
The pandemic played havoc with last summer’s schedule of local festivals and events, but as things begin to return to normal, organizers of East Brady’s annual Riverfest are bringing back a one-day version of the popular celebration.
On Saturday, July 17, the festival will take place in the parking area of the former Subway restaurant near the bridge in town.
With vendors setting up at the site, and a band and fireworks planned for the evening, it will be a great opportunity to enjoy some of what we missed most last year. All the details can be found in a story in today’s paper.
* * *
Also found in today’s paper is our special section devoted to the upcoming Clarion County Fair, which will be held Sunday, July 25 through Saturday, July 31 at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
Thank you to all the advertisers who make this promotional section for the Fair possible, and to all the Fair’s sponsors who support the event each summer.
The Leader-Vindicator will once again have a booth at the Fair this year, offering some goodies you can pick up as well as a subscription special. And we will be giving away a brand new grill, sponsored by Nolf Chrysler Dodge. Enter for a chance to win the grill at our booth at the Fair.
And we’ll also soon make a big, Fair-related announcement on our Facebook page, so be sure to follow The Leader-Vindicator on Facebook to find out all the details!
* * *
If you love county fairs, the Jefferson County Fair kicks off this Sunday and continues through Saturday, July 24 at the fairgrounds near Brookville.
Highlights for the week include truck and tractor pulls Monday and Tuesday nights; the Keystone Mini-Rod Tractor Pullers Association on Wednesday; a truck and car mud bog, as well as the 4-H livestock sale on Thursday; the Rawhide Rodeo on Friday; and the big demolition derby on Saturday.
For for the full schedule of events, visit www.jeffcofair.com.