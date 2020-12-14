Christmas is only a little more than a week away. Hard to believe, isn’t it?
With the year we’ve all had, and especially with the latest round of pandemic-related closures and restrictions, we can’t emphasize enough just how important it is for all of us to support our local businesses this holiday season.
Rather than ordering more gifts online and sending your hard-earned money who-knows-where in the world, visit our local stores, support restaurants by purchasing gift cards and take-out meals, and don’t forget the non-profit groups in the area too that have been struggling.
If we want our communities to remain strong as we head into a new, and hopefully brighter year, we all need to shop local, buy local gifts and gift certificates, and dig deep to support the businesses and groups that support our communities.
We need them, and they need us more than ever.
* * *
While Jack Frost has certainly already visited this area, and with a big storm forecast for much of the region this week, we can only wonder if old Jack forgot to look at the calendar.
After all, the first true day of the winter season doesn’t arrive until Monday, Dec. 21.
Oh well, we guess he’s just making up for a really light and easy winter last year. And, of course, it is 2020; we weren’t expecting anything easy.
* * *
To help get you into the holiday spirit, folks in the Clarion-Limestone School District are gearing up for the C-L Community Holiday Tour of Lights!
The school is planning a community-wide effort to organize a holiday light tour within the C-L communities. The Holiday Tour of Lights is intended to raise everyone’s spirits and simply have fun together, while still apart. It is an opportunity to step back, relax a bit, enjoy the season and be a member of the C-L community.
If you, your neighborhood or a particular street or location have holiday light decorations that you would like to showcase, send your address and brief description of your lights to Ms. Diana Detrick at ddetrick@cenclear.org or Ms. Ann Jamison at jamison4@windstream.net by Dec. 16.
Any home, business or group is invited to participate and can decorate in any manner desired. A tour will be scheduled on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. beginning at the Clarion-Limestone parking lot. Folks will gather together, in separate vehicles, and meet at the school. From there, the tour will go around the local communities to enjoy the lights.
Additional information will be shared once the tour is planned and a map of light locations will be available for those unable to join in on the night of the tour.
* * *
You won’t want to miss out on The Leader-Vindicator’s special Christmas issue next week, featuring our traditional all-Christmas front page, and loaded with holiday stories and photos.
We will also publish the remainder of the letters to Santa Claus that we have received, so be sure to get your children’s letters in today! Letters can be sent to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net. Please include the child’s name, age and where they are from.
* * *
Churches in the area are also invited to send in their holiday service and event schedules, which can be published on our Church Page at no cost.
The deadline for Church Page items is noon on Monday. Send your church announcements to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net.