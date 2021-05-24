While this past year seems like a total blur in many regards, Memorial Day is once again upon us.
And after many of last year’s Memorial Day programs had to be scuttled due to the pandemic, local communities will once again gather to commemorate the special day and to honor all of those now at rest who have served our great country.
In New Bethlehem, the Memorial Day program will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, in Gumtown Park.
In Rimersburg, the Memorial Sunday Service will be held in the Veterans Park starting at 3 p.m. on May 30. On Memorial Day itself, Monday, May 31, the parade will begin at 9 a.m. at the former Rimersburg Elementary School, and continue along Main Street to the Rimersburg Cemetery where the service will follow. In case of inclement weather, the service on Monday will be moved to Union High School.
We hope everyone is able to take the time this weekend to attend one of the local services in our area.
* * *
Due to the holiday, The Leader-Vindicator office will be closed on Monday, May 31. The deadline for social and church page news, along with letters to the editor, has been advanced this week to noon on Friday, May 28.
And don’t forget that on Monday, post offices, banks, government offices and a number of businesses will also be closed for the holiday.
In addition, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that all driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday, May 29, through Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day.
And speaking of driver license centers, PennDOT also announced this week that the centers in Clarion and West Kittanning will reopen beginning June 1. They had been closed due to the pandemic.
* * *
Memorial Day weekend also marks the start of the new season at the Union Pool Park in Sligo.
The pool will be open, weather permitting, from 1 to 7 p.m. beginning this Saturday, May 29.
And it’s still not too late to get your discounted season pool pass. If you purchase a season pass by this Friday, May 28, you can save $25 off the regular prices. Just contact park manager Heather Marsh at (814) 316-2633.
* * *
The end of a very different and challenging school year is at hand, and we’d not only like to congratulate all the members of the Class of 2021 in our area, but also all the students, teachers, staff and school officials who made the best of a year we will likely never forget.
To celebrate the senior class, next week’s Leader-Vindicator will feature our special Graduation 2021 section, which will include individual photos of graduating seniors from Redbank Valley, Union, Clarion-Limestone, Clarion Area and Karns City high schools.
* * *
With the unofficial start of summer arriving this weekend, we want to remind everyone to “Take The Leader-Vindicator With You!”
Our annual vacation photo promotion will return this year, offering everyone who has been cooped up for the past year a chance to share their adventures this summer.
Whether it’s a day trip to a local event or attraction, a weekend getaway or full-blown family vacation, we want to see where you take The L-V this year!
All you need to do is pack a copy of The Leader-Vindicator and pose with it at a memorable stop on your trip. Email your photos to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, and don’t forget to include the names of everyone pictured, where they are from, and where you visited this year.
We will publish all the photos at the end of summer, so there’s plenty of time to send in your pictures!
* * *
Don’t forget that the East Brady area will host its annual Attics & Cellars Day this Saturday, May 29, with yard and garage sales throughout the community.
The East Brady Area Development Corp. will also hold a take-out chicken barbecue dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until sold out. The cost of the meals are $10, and they can be picked up outside in the parking circle of the Allegheny Hills Retirement Residence at 421 Kellys Way.