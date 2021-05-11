Last November’s election won’t soon be forgotten, but attention needs to now turn to Pennsylvania’s Primary Election, which will be held this coming Tuesday, May 18.
The elected offices up for grabs this year may not garner the same headlines and attention as last year’s presidential election; however, this year’s races are no doubt more important when it comes to our everyday lives and our communities.
On the ballot this year are borough, township and school district races, along with several county positions, and even a few statewide judicial races.
There are also several ballot questions for which all registered voters can cast a ballot, not just Republicans and Democrats.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, so be sure to get out there and do your civic duty to vote.
* * *
You’ll also want to make a trip out this Friday, as the Gumtown Market opens for the season in New Bethlehem.
The farm market opens up on Friday, May 14, in the pavilion at Gumtown Park in New Bethlehem, operating every Friday through October from 12:30 to 5 p.m.
Vendors at the market will be ready with fresh rhubarb, onions and asparagus, along with baked goods, bedding plants, hanging flower baskets, aprons and blankets, canned goods, herb plants and more.
Seniors can also pick up forms for the farm market voucher programs in Clarion, Armstrong and Jefferson counties.
* * *
The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau’s new Fishing and Paddling Guide is now available.
Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region offers anglers and paddlers many gently flowing rivers, lakes and streams to explore. The Clarion and Allegheny are both designated as Wild & Scenic rivers. Clear, cold mountain streams feed the waterways in the region that sustain an amazing array of fish and abundant wildlife in the lush forests along their banks. Visitors to the region can enjoy kayaking, canoeing, tubing, swimming, photography, fishing and endless opportunities for adventure.
The 20-page brochure is an informative guide to fishing and paddling adventures in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region. It features lakes, streams, approved trout waters, boat/kayak/canoe launches in Cameron, Clarion, Elk, Forest and Jefferson counties, and the Clarion River, Allegheny River, Sinnemahoning and Little Toby Water Trails.
Download a free copy online at VisitPAGO.com/free-information or call (814) 849-5197 to request a free brochure. It is also available at PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau members’ locations.
* * *
If you’re looking for an adrenaline fix, this Saturday’s monster truck show in Brookville may be just the ticket.
The Renegade Monster Truck Tour invades the Jefferson County Fairgrounds for the first time ever on May 15, with a more-then-two-hour show for all ages.
Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased online at www.MonstersINBrookville.com.
Gates open at 4 p.m., and the FUN Zone and Track Party will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monster truck rides will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m.
* * *
Don’t forget that discounted season passes are now being offered for the Union Pool Park in Sligo. The local pool will once again be one of the few open in the area, as news came out recently that the Clarion pool will not open this summer.
The Sligo pool will open its season on Saturday, May 29 — but if you purchase your season pass before that date, you can save $25 off regular prices.
To purchase a discounted season pass, or to book a pavilion for summer events, contact park manager Heather Marsh at (814) 316-2633.