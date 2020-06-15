LIMESTONE TWP. – A 52-year-old Fairmount City man is facing driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges stemming from an incident on May 17 in Limestone Township.
In addition to two counts of DUI, James Emory Smith was also charged with careless driving.
While investigating another incident at a home along Olean Trail, police said they observed Smith drive past the residence in a Ford Taurus, turn in the middle of the road and then come back down the driveway.
A strong odor of alcohol was reportedly detected coming from Smith and he had glassy, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.
Smith allegedly admitted to drinking prior to getting behind the wheel of the vehicle and denied field sobriety testing.
He was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to Clarion Hospital where test results indicated his blood alcohol content to be 0.271 percent.
Charges were filed June 10 by state police Trooper Ethan Rowe with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.