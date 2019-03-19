“Lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil . . .” Of all of the petitions we recite in the Lord’s Prayer, none is more perplexing, more troubling than that. “Lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil . . .” What does this petition mean? Are we to believe that it is God who tempts humans? God who intentionally places obstacles in our way to see if we have what it takes to make it? Rest assured that that is not the message at all. As James writes in his short epistle: “Let no one say when tempted, “I am tempted by God”; for God cannot be tempted by evil, nor does He Himself tempt anyone” (James 1:13).
Well, what then are we to believe? What did Jesus mean when he told us to pray, “Lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil . . ?”
To understand the petition, we have to remember that Jesus was recalling an important event in the life of the Hebrew people. He is reminding his disciples of the post-exodus wandering in the wilderness. You remember the events. Because of their unfaithfulness, because of their constant complaints against God, the children of Israel were subjected to 40 years of wandering in the wilderness before entering the Promised Land. It was a time to teach them about their total dependence on God. During this time they were to realize that every moment of every day depended on their connection to God; and it was a lesson that they forgot time and time again well after entering Canaan.
“Lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil.” Jesus wanted to remind his followers that they should learn from Israel’s mistakes: they should not forget whose children they were. But this petition in the Lord’s Prayer does more. It also reminds us that Jesus too experienced a time of trial in the wilderness: 40 days of temptation which produced an entirely different result than Israel’s experience.
Unlike the nation that often forgot God’s presence with them, Jesus’ faith and reliance on God actually became stronger as a result of his wilderness experience.
Well we might say, what does all of this talk about temptation, the wilderness, and Israel have to do with the Lord’s Prayer and us today? Simply this. When we pray the Lord’s Prayer, we are reminded that we have two examples to follow wherever God leads us: Israel’s and Jesus’. Unfortunately, more times than not, we succumb to the temptations around us by attempting to use our God given gifts and abilities to selfishly satisfy our own wants and desires. We try desperately to control the power of God believing like Israel, that God should perform on OUR command and prove once and for all that God is God. Or maybe more commonly, we yield to the temptation to compromise our faith just a bit to achieve social or professional power. Jesus told us to pray, “Lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil.”
This is a constant reminder that God leads us into life and life is filled with temptations and tests. The problem is not that temptation exists but that we think we can yield and eventually overcome on our own. But as Moses said to the wandering Israelites, Jesus has said and proven to us. We do not face life alone. God does not lead and abandon but leads and strengthens.
The prayer confesses that only God’s grace can save us. Only God can deliver us. When we forget that we falter, but when we remember and rely upon God’s promise, then we not only resist, but become stronger for it.
“Lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. For thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory forever.” AMEN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.