“What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” Who does not recognize these words from Shakespeare’s tragic lovers Romeo and Juliet? And while we appreciate the romantic sentiment of the statement, we also realize its idealistic flaw. Words do matter. For better or worse, our words carry cultural meanings. If we hear something often enough as a way to describe ourselves or others, we begin to believe it as truth. Labels have an impact on self-identity and our perceptions of others; and we put a great deal of stock in a name.
Nowhere is that more obvious than in the third and fourth chapters of Acts. Consider, for example, the account of Peter and John encountering the lame beggar on their way to the temple. In response to his plea for help Peter offered his famous words, “I have no silver or gold but what I have I give you; in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, stand up and walk” (Acts 3:6). And to the astonishment of all, the man was healed. As we might expect, this attracted a large crowd and Peter saw an opportunity to preach the gospel which upset the priests and the Sadducees and they had Peter and John arrested. “Why?” we might ask. Not because they had healed the man and not necessarily because of their open air preaching. In fact preachers and magicians were quite common in ancient Palestine. What worried the religious leaders, what moved them to arrest Peter and John was the answer they knew these two apostles would give to the question asked in Acts 4:7: “By what power or by what name did you do this?”
You see, for these religious types the name was significant. Not because of the name Jesus which was actually quite common in that day, but because of the combined name Jesus Christ. The name Jesus meant nothing to these temple leaders. The name Jesus Christ, however, was a direct challenge to their power and position. This Jesus was the one that they themselves had plotted against and begged the Romans to put to death. This Jesus was the one they had seen sealed in the garden tomb. And now with the claims of his resurrection and Peter and John doing these signs in his name, the common crowds could begin to see and to believe in a power far greater than theirs. The power that this man Jesus had while he was alive in the flesh was about to become even greater in the wake of his death and rumored resurrection. “By what power or by what name did you do this?” No wonder these rich and powerful religious leaders were frightened.
“By what power or by what name did you do this?” Does it ever seem to you that the church today — that we — fear the name of Jesus? Now before writing that off as a ridiculous question, think about it for a moment: Is the modern church afraid to claim Jesus Christ as the sole source of our motivation and work in the world today? William Willimon in his commentary says that this passage from Acts suggests that the modern church is more willing to explain its work as a result of human compassion or desire for community service than to say without hesitation that it is Jesus Christ in us that send us forth. We are often afraid to admit that this all gets done by “the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth.”
In his book, “In the Name of Jesus,” the prolific Christian thinker and writer, Henri Nouwen says that the greatest temptations facing religious people today is not so much the temptation to not be involved in the world, but to misidentify the source of our involvement. He says that given the ways of the world, the church is constantly tempted to be relevant, to be spectacular, and to be powerful. And the pressure that we feel to yield to such temptations often causes us to lose sight of whom and whose we are. We are to remember that we do all that we do not because we are so good or so naturally compassionate, but because “by grace (we) have been saved through faith; and this is not our own doing, it is the gift of God — not because of works, lest anyone should boast” (Ephesians 2:8-9). Or as Peter says to the temple rulers, “there is salvation in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given among humans by which we must be saved” (Acts 4:12).
Only Jesus Christ turns our lives upside down as he did Peter’s and John’s. Only Jesus Christ changes our values and our perspectives so that we see the world in a new way. And only Jesus Christ heals brokenness and despair, takes away our anxieties about the future, and gives healing and peace. Thanks be to God for those who do not fear, but experience and live by the power of Jesus’ name. AMEN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.