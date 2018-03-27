“Now after the sabbath, toward the dawn of the first day of the week, Mary Mag’dalene and the other Mary went to see the sepulchre. And behold, there was a great earthquake; for an angel of the Lord descended from heaven and came and rolled back the stone, and sat upon it.” (Matthew 28:1-2)
If you really want to know the truth, Easter is not an easy day for preachers. Think of it. Every other Sunday of the year we can explain, describe, and somehow apply to life. There are morals, lessons and instructions and we preachers relish every homiletical moment. But this is EASTER and Easter is different. Yes, we preachers can talk easily about birth, spirit, baptism, even forgiveness — but THIS!!! This is resurrection. Resurrection is different. It not only defies logic and rational explanation; it defies human experience. There are no words to describe what actually happened on that first Easter morning because the event is beyond words and that makes preachers and congregations nervous. We are always nervous when we find ourselves face to face with something we can’t define or label or nail down. Of course we have our object lessons, but resurrection is so much more than eggs, cocoons or tulip bulbs. Resurrection is not life lying dormant waiting to awaken and burst forth at just the right time. Resurrection is life where there was only death. Someone once said that resurrection is like God saying, “Ok folks, you’ve talked, debated, written rules, and speculated about things long enough. Now I’m going to show you what it’s all about.” And God did something that the world has never seen before.
Have you ever noticed that of the four Gospel accounts of that first Easter, only Matthew describes an earthquake? Have you also noticed that this is the second time in two chapters that an earthquake is mentioned? The first was at the moment of Jesus’ death on the cross (Matthew 27:51). Matthew says in essence that, like the crucifixion, Easter is an earthquake that shook the whole world and the world will never be the same again.
I’ve only ever been in one earthquake. It was a very small one that occurred in Lancaster; and, while it was nothing like those that hit California, Japan or Iran, it was still enough to rock the world I knew. It reminded me of how human I really am and how powerful forces around me can be. It also reminded me of how much I need something beyond myself to survive the uncertainties and instability of life.
“But the angel said to the women, ‘Do not be afraid; for I know that you seek Jesus who was crucified.
”’He is not here; for he has risen, as he said. Come, see the place where he lay’” (Matthew 28: 5-6).
On Good Friday the earth shook as evil did its worst and Jesus died. On Easter the earth shook as God did what only God could do and the world was changed forever.
“And behold, there was a great earthquake; for an angel of the Lord descended from heaven and came and rolled back the stone, and sat upon it.”
Easter takes us all beyond the limits of rational explanations and words themselves. Easter is about earthquakes and angels and our human need to look beyond ourselves. Easter is the realization that human life is frail and fainting but there is something more. Easter is our ultimate experience of the power of God in Christ. Easter reminds us that only God can make a way where there is no way and that only God can face and defeat the forces of evil. Easter is resurrection and resurrection is life where there was only death. Any other day of the church year I can pretty well explain. But all any of us can do on Easter is to have the experience and be changed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.