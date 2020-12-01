Perhaps I am showing my age when I mention that as a child I used to engage in a game of “Hide and Seek.” I am not aware if the game is popular anymore among young children, but it was when I was growing up. I remember the days of living on a small farm in East Tennessee when the grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and other related family members would gather around the Fourth of July for a reunion. In addition to the fried chicken, potato salad and watermelon, there would be games. Often a softball game would take place in the freshly mowed hay field next to the house. But prior to the start of the game, or even during the game, the younger children would play “Hide and Seek.” The farm was a wonderful place to play as we would usually designate the farm, house or woods as the place to hide and seek.
The game would take place as one who was called “it” would close their eyes and while the others would run away to hide. After “it” counted to 100, he would say, “ready or not, here I come.” When he found another person and tagged him or her, they would become “it” and look for others to tag them. The last person tagged was the winner. Then the game would go on until the kids wanted to end it, or someone would go off crying because they were tagged and didn’t want to be “it.” Now, there may be some variations on the game, but basically this was it.
While for children this may be a fun game, with God there is no such game. God does not play the game “Hide and Seek” but he does tell us to seek Him. We read in one of my favorite verses in Isaiah 55.6, “Seek the Lord while He may be found, call upon him while He is near.” Despite what some would tell you, the need to seek the Lord has been instilled in all of us. Paul tells us in Romans 1:20 that the attributes or characteristics of God are clearly seen by people, but they choose to suppress or hold down this truth in doing unrighteous or wicked deeds instead (Romans 1:18). I often tell peopele that it is harder to suppress or acknowledge the truth about God than to just believe Him and what He says in His Word.
There is a warning attached to Isaiah 55:6. It is this: we are to seek the Lord while He may be found. This is a reminder that He will not always be around, and neither will we. One day we will meet up with the appointment of death, and after that the judgement (Hebrews 9:27). It will be too late to seek God then. One day the end will come and we will all appear before the judgement seat of Christ (2 Corinthians 5:10). It will be too late to seek God then.
How do we find God? He is not hard to find as He is not hiding from us as with the children’s game. We find God only through the way He has provided, and that way is through Jesus Christ our Lord. Jesus Himself says in John 14:6, “I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” You can come to God and find Him by coming to Jesus and asking Him to forgive all your sins which separate you from a holy God. You trust not in yourself to be good enough to find and come to God, but your trust must be in God’s only begotten Son. Jesus lived a perfectly righteous life in order to give us that righteousness and died to make payment for our sin. This is the only way to find God.
So, while “Hide and Seek” may still be a game children play, don’t let it be a game you play when it comes to your soul and eternal life. Seek the Lord while He may be found. Don’t wait too long. Don’t play games with God.