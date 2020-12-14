We all will be glad to see the ending of 2020. It has been a riotous year, filled with a pestilence that frightens and kills; a disputed election; and mandates that may or may not be in our best interests. Yet, we persevere. For we have Hope and expectations of better days to come.
Our Hope during these unsettling times comes not from our government but from our belief in an infant. Matthew 1:18 begins thus — “Now the birth of Jesus Christ was on this wise.”
Remember that Mary was a Temple Virgin. She was a faithful follower of the Jewish religion. She had been chosen to be the Madonna and within her grew a baby — and this baby was not the son of Joseph, but of our Lord. Joseph knew he was not the father and he was going to allow Mary a quiet release from their engagement.
Imagine the turbulent thoughts that were racing through her mind. Why was she chosen? Who would believe her story? Would Joseph accept her? Would he take her as his wife?
Now dwell upon the troubled thoughts of Joseph. Had Mary betrayed him? Was she suffering from delusions? Would he be ridiculed to take her as his wife? What would his future be without her?
Both Mary and Joseph were twisting in the wind with indecisiveness and worry, until the Angel of the Lord came upon Joseph in a dream and allayed his fears. Bolstered with a heavenly assurance, Joseph shouldered his responsibilities to Mary and her unborn son. The belief in his religion and his God was enough to see Joseph through a bout of uncertainty. Joseph opened his heart to hope. The radiance of his hope quelled the doubt that clouded Mary’s mind. Their union and marriage made each of them stronger. Their shared beliefs in God gave them strength to fulfill the path He had selected for them.
This path was not smooth and sleek. For this Jewish couple was forced to journey by donkey to Bethlehem for the census. With Mary being large with child, the trip was arduous. Still, they arrived and could find no place to lodge. Permitted to sleep in the barn with the animals, Mary gave birth upon a bed of piled straw. Her infant was swaddled in clothes and kept close to her for warmth. The next morning, Joseph made the census. Together, the new family traveled to Egypt, to escape the evil designs of King Herod. They overcame the obstacles thrust in their path with patience, courage and an unfailing belief in their Lord.
In this festive season, there are many of us who are mired in dim and shadowy frustrations. There are depressing and tiring thoughts echoing in our own musings and we wonder why events have changed. We, too, are stumbling upon an obstacle-laden path. Take heart, O ye of little Faith! For the Lord has given us a wonderful gift. A mortal baby who carries the spirit of divinity within his tiny chest. Because of the love and nurturing of Mary and Joseph, we can know and learn from our Messiah, the one who came to give us Hope, Faith and Love. The child who drew his first breath in a drafty stable so he could be one of us. The humble man who neither commanded or forced any man or woman to worship him but merely to accept and believe in his words of compassion and salvation. For Jesus is the answer to our prayers. He is the bringer of eternal presents and the one who will stay in our presence for so long as we believe. In His name we find Hope throughout our lifetimes.
In His name, Amen.
[EDITOR’S NOTE: The writer is also a speaker at the Summerville, Tidal and Rimersburg Presbyterian churches.]