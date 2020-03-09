NEW BETHLEHEM – An Arnold man is facing drug-related charges stemming from an incident on Feb. 28 at approximately 11 p.m. in New Bethlehem.
Julian Lee Flenory, 23, was charged with possessing a small amount of marijuana and using or possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
According to court documents, New Bethlehem Police officers were on patrol along Wood Street when they clocked a 2017 Nissan traveling nearly 60 mph in a 35 mph zone. A traffic stop was conducted along Route 66 at its intersection with Smith Road. The driver was identified as Alyssa Ann Beichner and the passenger as Flenory.
While speaking with Beichner, police said a strong odor of raw marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle. When they were told that the vehicle would be searched due to the smell, Flenory allegedly admitted to having some marijuana in his backpack.
During a search, a glass pipe with residue, cigar wrap with 4.60 grams of suspected marijuana, lighter, hair pin with marijuana residue, two plastic baggies and a dryer sheet were reportedly discovered inside the bag.
Flenory allegedly admitted to owning all the items.
Charges were filed March 6 by NBPD Sgt. Daniel Clark Jr. with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.