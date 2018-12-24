Two Arrested for Theft
Two women, one from Rimersburg and the other from Pittsburgh, were placed in the Clarion County Jail after allegedly taking more than $400 in merchandise from the Clarion Walmart on Dec. 22.
State police said Robin Cook, 53, of Rimersburg and Jennifer Kuntz, 38, of Pittsburgh conspired to steal $404.53 worth of items from the Monroe Township store. The pair were arrested at their residence as they were unloading the stolen goods from their vehicle.
Bond was set at $2,500 cash and they were placed in the Clarion County Jail.
Police noted that Cook had an outstanding arrest warrant from Greene County.
One-Car Crash
No one was hurt in a one-vehicle accident that took place at 11:28 a.m. on Dec. 1 along Route 66 in Redbank Township.
State police report that Abigayle Myford, 21, of Springdale was driving south in a 1999 Honda Civic when she lost control of her vehicle, which spun and struck a ditch on the east side of Route 66. The car came to rest in the northbound lane.
Police said Myford was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
