Dear Santa,
Hi, my name is Lyllie. I have been trying so hard to be good, but it’s super hard.
I’m sorry last year I cried when I saw you and when I kicked you. I like you this year.
I would like Elsa and Anna dolls from Frozen. I would like a baby doll and accessories, a Big Cry Baby and little cry babies, some new clothes and a purse with money. I would also like slime but Mom says no, but maybe if I can be extra good you can sneak it anyway.
Please don’t forget my nephew Easton. He’s one now and likes trucks. Next year I will have another niece or nephew, we don’t know which yet.
Also, don’t forget any of my family. I will leave you milk and cookies, and magic reindeer food.
LYLLIE
Age 4
Mayport