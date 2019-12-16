• The community center’s annual Fall Mailer is currently going on which is one of our largest fundraisers of the year. If you are able to donate to RVCC, please stop in or mail a check to P.O. Box 203, New Bethlehem, PA 16242. Without this fundraiser we would not be able to keep the doors open, so please consider donating as every dollar helps. If you would like to use this for tax purposes, it must be in by Dec. 31, 2019.
• We will be holding CPR classes on Mondays at the community center. If you are interested, give us a call at (814) 573-4079 and for $30 you will be all set with a certificate.
• The Community Center will host an Ugly Sweater Open House on Jan. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. Stop in for some snacks and talk about 2020 at RVCC with us.
• We will hold our monthly meetings on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.
• Homework Helper is going on every Tuesday and Wednesday at the center. If you are wanting to volunteer, we are always in need of people to help listen to stories or help with math. We have snacks every week and if you would like to donate in that way it would be appreciated.
• The community center is available for rentals so give us a call at (814) 573-4079 or stop in and see Jen to book your holiday parties. Rentals are $75 for four hours and an additional $15 per hour after that.
• Stamping with Dee is every second Tuesday of the month. You can get more info by calling Jen at (814) 573-4079.
• We have Youth Bible Club every Sunday at 6 p.m. If you are in middle or high school, come on down for a night of fun events with Leatherwood Church.
• On Tuesdays, the community center hosts Knitting at 10 a.m.